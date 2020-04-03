BISBEE — As everyone tightens up budgets and tries to deal with the economic effects of COVID–19, Cochise County is also carefully making adjustments to spending as dollars disappear from the normal flow of revenues.
In a work session Thursday to bring the county Board of Supervisors Tom Borer, Ann English and Peggy Judd up to date on the COVID–19 impact to Cochise County, County Administrator Ed Gilligan suggested the county could see a 20 percent decline in revenues for the coming year.
With the new budget year approaching, making a forecast for the 2020-2021 fiscal year is going to be difficult, as is making it out of the current fiscal year without dipping into savings to cover lost revenues from sales and Highway User Revenue Funds (HURF), Gilligan said. He is talking with department heads and the elected officials to be sure everyone holds down costs.
Borer suggested setting the bar at a 25 to 30 percent decrease in spending.
English said, “We need to look at the budget now and pull in the reins.”
The county is already experiencing shortfalls in revenues across various funds, like HURF, Gilligan continued. Even so, the county has the responsibility to keep up the roads and those crews have to continue working. The job tends to provide the workers with adequate social distancing.
But, what if the county experiences a sharp increase in cases? Is there enough personal protection equipment (PPE) to cover those in need of masks, gowns and gloves? Should the county buy now to be prepared, or protect its limited financial position?
All tough questions for Gilligan and the supervisors.
There could be an increase in cases across Arizona in the next two to four weeks as some state health officials have predicted, Gilligan said.
“We can meet the needs in the county right now, but in the future, those supplies could be scarce. We are opening procurement channels, but a lot of places in the country are in more need of them than we are,” he said. “We need to be cautious of every expenditure.”
County Director of Emergency Management Gabe Lavine pointed out that recouping money spent on PPE and other needed supplies due to the pandemic could be difficult, even when a state of emergency is declared and federal funds become available.
“Every expense has to be verified,” Lavine noted. “It’s a lengthy process.”
As of April 2, Cochise County has six people diagnosed the virus, according to Carrie Langley, director of Cochise Health and Social Services (CCHS).
Now that Gov. Doug Ducey has declared the virus widespread and able to be transmitted from person to person, it is important for everyone to follow the guidelines established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and stay at home, she stated.
Still, the county’s employees are essential for proper government operations.
“We need our workforce in times of emergencies,” Gilligan added.
Some staff members have been assigned to help in other departments, like CCHS and Emergency Services, where the crush of residents’ questions about the virus and testing have been fielded.
The impact on detention and janitorial staff to keep facilities cleaned and disinfected is of utmost concern.
Gilligan said, “The detention centers have to be manned and we have to be sure they are healthy places for the prisoners and staff.”
Keeping essential positions manned throughout the county’s departments is also difficult due to staff taking leave to attend to their children at home due to the school closures. Currently, Gilligan is exploring the need for daycare for the children of essential employees, like the Sheriff’s Office.
Though the state authorized opening schools for daycare centers, Lavine said it was not mandated and all the schools are closed. There could be resources coming from the State Department of Education to help with childcare facilities at area schools, but it is up to the individual school districts if they want to offer those services.
Langley pointed out any staff at an alternative care site would have to be properly trained to provide such a service.
Another hurdle the county faces is what to do with those killed by the virus. Lavine said the larger cities’ morgues and funeral homes already are strained with storage of bodies and hard hit counties could ask Cochise County for help. The county does have an emergency plan for such conditions and steps were taken in the past to secure refrigerated sites.
“Every county, as part of a statewide system, is currently looking at mitigation strategies with regards to deceased patients and mortuary capacity," said Amanda Baillie, county public information officer. "We are assessing and planning for all possibilities.”
As fire season approaches, finding adequate shelter for people if an evacuation is necessary is also on Lavine’s mind. “We can’t run the shelters as usual. It will have to be run differently this year.”
Borer noted, “We have to do what’s right for the community. We know what keeps us safe. Keep a safe distance. Wash your hands. Stay home. We just have to continue what we’re doing. We’ll get through this.”