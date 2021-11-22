Be careful out there.
“COVID-19 cases and positivity rate of tests are on the rise in Cochise County,” according to Dr. Alicia Thompson, the Health and Social Services director of Cochise.
That rate has been steadily increasing for six months. Part of the problem, she said, is that the Delta Variant is much more virulent, “meaning it is better at spreading and making people sick,” Dr. Thompson said.
Another issue is that there are so many people in the community who go about unprotected.
“We still have a large portion of our community members who are not vaccinated and who have not yet gotten COVID-19, so there is a large pool of people who are vulnerable to becoming infected with the virus,” she added.
Local healthcare facilities are seeing the surge.
At Canyon Vista Medical Center, they are busy with people who are seriously ill.
“As of 9 a.m. this morning (Nov. 18) we have 18 positive COVID patients in the hospital. This is 40% of our patients on our Acute Care floor,” said Alexis Ramanjulu, the marketing and communications coordinator for Canyon Vista Medical Center and Sierra Vista Medical Group.
Rates are rising in Willcox as well. according to Mo Sheldon, the CEO of Northern Cochise County Hospital.
“Our community and our hospital have seen an increase in COVID cases recently,” Sheldon said. According to Ansley Wittig, NCCH community relations coordinator, by as much as 30% in the first two weeks of November.
It bears looking at because of Arizona’s COVID death rate in general.
Sheldon noted that “a study by Arizona Public Health Association showed that COVID-19 is the leading cause of death in Arizona during the coronavirus pandemic, between March 17, 2020 and Oct. 14, 2021.”
Compare that to two states with similar populations that lists COVID as the third leading cause of death, according to the study. Previously, heart disease had been the leading cause of death in Arizona.
Why is this happening?
“This is my opinion,” Dr. Thompson said. “I believe people are tired of the pandemic and are relaxing the use of mitigation measures that protect them from contracting COVID-19.”
She said good mitigation methods include “wearing a surgical or KN95 mask when in public or when visiting with friends and family who are not vaccinated, social distancing, washing hands, staying home when sick, getting tested after an exposure or when you have symptoms (and) staying away from large indoor gatherings.”
Ramanjulu offers this:
“The COVID-19 vaccine is truly our best defense against this pandemic, and if you haven’t been vaccinated yet, please know it’s not too late—particularly with the this most recent surge in our community and across the country,” she said.
Sheldon said, “It is recommended that all who are eligible for vaccines, from children to elderly, should get vaccinated, and get a booster if possible. Avoid large crowds of unmasked people and groups that are unmasked or unvaccinated.”