A typically busy downtown Phoenix Wednesday, April 1, 2020 is mostly idle during the first full day of Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey's stay-at-home order to slow the spread of the new coronavirus. Gov. Ducey is urging Arizonans to be understanding and reasonable as people and businesses face April 1 due dates for bills such as mortgages, rent, utilities and internet service since the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak has slowed the economy. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.