SIERRA VISTA — Small businesses and social services impacted by the sweeping changes leveled by the coronavirus will soon get some financial relief from the federal government through the city.
The money — $159,897 — is coming from U.S. Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to Sierra Vista for the losses suffered during the spread of COVID-19 and its devastating effects on businesses and social service agencies.
The funding is disbursed through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which was passed by Congress and signed into law by President Trump on March 27, 2020. The money is for helping workers, families, small businesses and also to preserve jobs for industries.
At a special City Council meeting Tuesday, council members decided to give $120,000 of the CARES money to small business and the remainder, $39,897, for social services. Initially the money — which has not yet been given to the city by HUD even though the announcement was made six weeks ago — was split up differently, with $100,000 going to small businesses and $59,897 going to social services.
But council members said more of the CARES funds should go to small businesses so that owners can rehire employees who lost their jobs with the spread of the virus.
According to a presentation given Tuesday by Sierra Vista Community Development Director Matt McLachlan and Economic Development Director Tony Boone, there are two types of businesses that can apply for the grants: a micro enterprise and a special economic development business. The first category is a business with five employees or less, including the owner; and the second is one with up to 10 employees. A micro business can receive up to $7,000 in grant money, while a special economic development concern could get as much as $10,000, city officials said.
Social services were described as food, shelter by way of rent money, mortgage assistance, etc., employment assistance, mental health counseling, hotel/motel vouchers for the homeless, and administrative needs for social service agencies.
Councilwoman Christine Wolfe, owner of Hoppin’ Grapes, a wine and beer bar on the city’s West End that was forced to shut down temporarily, said any amount given to a small business would be a boost.
“Even $5,000 would be huge,” Wolfe said. “That would cover my overhead for a month.”
A couple of discussions emerged among council members regarding one of the criteria listed for small businesses applying for a grant, and one of the categories listed under social services.
Small businesses vying for a grant would be given points based on whether they meet six requirements established by the federal government when awarding a CARES Act emergency small business grant. One of the criteria is “minority/women business enterprise or business owner with low-moderate income.”
Mayor Pro Tem Rachel Gray objected to the criteria, saying she did not want a small business chosen solely for that reason. But because the guidelines are federal, they can’t be changed, Mayor Rick Mueller told Gray.
“I just want to make sure,” Gray said. “All businesses are in equal need.”
Councilwoman Gwen Calhoun, disagreed, stating that “historically” minority and female-owned businesses have not always gotten a fair shake: “While everyone is in need, the historical reasons for giving assistance to minority and women-owned businesses is important.”
Another topic of discussion was the mental health counseling item under social services. The funds in this section would be distributed under the United Way of Sierra Vista and Cochise County Grombacher Assistance Program Emergency/Crisis Fund. The latter is set up to help individuals affected by COVID-19 and people without shelter.
With fewer funds being earmarked for this category, Councilwoman Sarah Pacheco questioned why money was going toward mental health counseling.
“We’re opening a Pandora’s Box by including mental health issues,” she said.
But some council members stated the item was just as crucial as others on the list.
“This has affected a lot of people,” Councilwoman Wolfe said. “Who are we to say how it has affected you? This is really hitting a lot of people hard.”
The social service portion of the CARES Act money being given to Sierra Vista is not provided directly to an individual. Rather, the United Way distributes the funding via social service agencies that request the money for “Sierra Vista residents in dire straits.”
According to the city’s presentation, it’s expected that the CARES Act money for social services could help 30 residents.
Participation from the public on the CARES Act funding to Sierra Vista is encouraged. Comments may be submitted between May 6 and May 11. Anyone interested in submitting a comment can call, 520-417-4413, or email, Matt.McLachlan@SierraVistaAZ.gov. A letter may also be mailed to: Department of Community Development, Attention: Matt, 1011 N. Coronado Dr., Sierra Vista, AZ, 85635.