According to a press release from Cochise County officials:
The first case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Cochise County.
Cochise Health & Social Services received confirmation of the case from the Arizona Department of Health Services on March 20.
“We can confirm that a female adult has tested positive for COVID-19,” said Carrie Langley, the County’s Health Director. “Following domestic travel, she is self-isolating, managing her symptoms at home and is recovering from the illness.”
"All direct and appropriate contacts with this individual will be investigated by the County’s epidemiologist team."
Fort Huachuca officials later confirmed the patient is related to someone who works on post.
"The spouse of the positive case works on Fort Huachuca but the family resides off post," said a Facebook post on the fort's page, which is attributed to Maj. Gen. Laura Potter.
"At this time Fort Huachuca Public Health and the Cochise County Public Health teams are working closely together to complete contact tracing and notification of close contacts (a 12-36 hour process). Once identified, these close contacts will be quickly placed in quarantine or isolation, and tested if necessary. We want to continue to alleviate fears and communicate openly as well as remain transparent."
"We remain vigilant on our COVID 19 response plan across the installation and in coordination with our community partners. Everyone is fully engaged and committed to implementing measures to protect the health and safety of our Soldiers, Family Members and all beneficiaries."
Governor Doug Ducey yesterday issued an Executive Order that requires restaurants, bars, movie theaters and gyms to close to the public in counties with confirmed cases. These businesses in Cochise County are now required to comply with the Governor’s directive.
Restaurants can provide dine-out options only and will be allowed to deliver alcoholic purchases with food deliveries.
“We can expect to see more cases in Cochise County and we would like to remind the public to continue to follow the Center for Diseases Control guidelines to wash their hands, don’t touch your face, practice self-isolation, and stay home if you or your family members are sick,” Langley added.
For further information about COVID-19 visit the County’s dedicated website https://covid-cochisehealth.hub.arcgis.com/
County officials said they would not answer specific questions, such as where in the county the woman resides, whether the virus was caught by community spread or some other means, and an age range on the infected woman, in an effort to protect the woman's identity.