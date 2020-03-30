SIERRA VISTA — Jaxson Dannels celebrated his fifth birthday last week, complete with visiting friends, family and other well-wishers in attendance at his Sierra Vista home. There were presents and sweets to help with the festive event.
But how could anyone have a birthday party during these uncertain times, considering the state of our world today? There are real-world concerns like self-quarantines, lockdowns and social distancing.
This was the challenge Jaxson’s mother, Celine Brant, and grandmother, Olivia Brant, faced when trying to figure out how the youngster could enjoy his special day.
Celine said, “We originally planned to have a family dinner with our close friends and family, but with everything going on, we thought it would be safest to cancel it. Then we had this last-minute idea to have a little parade.”
They decided to have a birthday parade for Jaxson, where participants would line up and slowly drive in front of his house and briefly interact with him while remaining in their vehicles. Many of the vehicles were adorned with decorations, streamers and signs acknowledging Jaxson’s big day.
Celine mentioned, “I thought it was a special way to kind of get together but not get together.”
The first car pulled up and an exuberant Jaxson greeted the occupants with a cupcake for each rider. The treats were individually sealed in plastic containers.
They wished him a happy birthday then handed him a present. The mobile visitors would then say hello to Jaxson’s family, who were standing on the sidewalk, then slowly pull away, allowing the next vehicle to follow suit.
Jaxson’s grandmother, Olivia, said, “I saw a live stream-type of video on Facebook that someone had posted. They had done something similar for their daughter. I thought, ‘Oh that would be fun just to have our family and a couple close friends do the same thing.’ ”
She mentioned that they kind of threw it together after cancelling the dinner party.
Jaxson’s grandfather, Scott, was involved as well by meeting the parade participants around the corner at an impromptu staging area prior to the parade while keeping close contact with his wife and daughter via phone.
Olivia also mentioned, “We were very touched by the support of family and friends. They loved the idea of dropping by, driving by. I didn’t know that everyone would decorate their cars; that was a fun aspect.”
Celine finished by saying that afterword they sent each attendee a little video of their visit as a way of saying thank you.
Creativity always wins out, especially during trying times.