SIERRA VISTA — As some families and individuals struggle with food shortages in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, the local food bank extends a helping hand.
St. Vincent de Paul Food Bank Director Stan Garner wants the community to know that the food bank, located at 616 Bartow Drive in Sierra Vista, is open Monday through Friday from noon to 4 p.m. to anyone requesting food assistance.
“There seems to be a misconception that because the building is closed to the public, we’re no longer providing food boxes,” Garner said. “We have a system where we’re able to follow social distancing guidelines by having volunteers sitting at tables in front of the food bank to help people who need assistance."
"All they need to do is come up to the table and explain they need a food box and tell us the size of the family, and we’ll put a box together for them. This is for anyone who shows up and asks for help.”
The boxes are filled with a balance of breakfast items as well as bread, canned goods, rice and pasta, fresh produce and meats, said Garner, who noted that people are no longer being asked to fill out applications when requesting a assistance.
“Because of work furloughs caused by the pandemic, we’re finding that the demand for food assistance is increasing all the time,” Garner said. “With the situation changing almost daily, we’re focusing on food distribution for the community’s needy and are no longer asking the public to fill out an application.”
The food bank relies mostly on food and monetary donations from grocery stores, civic organizations and the public for its distribution purposes.
For information about St. Vincent de Paul Food Bank, call 520-458-0500.