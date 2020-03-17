U.S. Army leaders on Fort Huachuca held a second town hall-style Facebook Life meeting on Tuesday evening. There were technical problems with the Facebook broadcast and much of the meeting was indecipherable, but Fort Huachuca later posted these developments to their Facebook page.
The Herald/Review will follow up Wednesday morning with Fort Huachuca officials and distill any information important to Sierra Vista-area residents and Fort Huachuca-stationed soldiers.
The Fort Huachuca Facebook post is as follows:
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation the garrison is taking the following steps to mitigate the spread of the virus.
Starting March 18:
- The 19th Hole at the Mountain View Golf Course is closed (the golf course is still available for individual and small group play)
- Desert Lanes Bowling is closed
- Paintball is closed
- The Drop Zone is closed
- Thunder Mountain Activity Center (including the Thursday German Buffet) is closed
- The Fort Huachuca Museum is closed
- Jeanie’s Diner and Knead to Know Pizza are open for takeout only
- Other FMWR activities are still open but there may modifications, for example trail rides at Buffalo Corral will still take place but there will be limitations to the number of participants
The following changes are being made to Child and Youth Services:
- 1. Spring Youth Sports and Fitness season is cancelled
- 2. SKIES instructional classes are cancelled until further notice
- 3. Middle School and Teen Center will be closed effective Thursday, March 19, until further notice
- 4. The CYS play groups will be cancelled until further notice
- 5. Parents’ Night Out will be cancelled until further notice
Starting Monday, March 23, hourly and part-day programs at Expanding Horizons Child Development Center are cancelled until further notice
Starting March 23, New Beginnings Child Development Center and the School-Age Center will serve Priority One patrons only. If you have questions about your child’s status or fees, please contact Parent Central Service at 520.533.0738.
Religious services and religious group activities are cancelled until further notice. The Religious Service Office is working on ways to address the spiritual needs of the community. Chaplains remain available for individual support.
The following changes are being made at AAFES:
- The movie theater is closed
- Dunkin is closed
- Burger King is open for drive-thru only
- Food courts at the Exchange and the Troop Store are takeout only
- Purchase of high demand items will be limited for at the Exchange. See stores for details.
- Exchange hours are changing to 0900-1800 Monday-Saturday. Sunday will remain 1000-1800
If you are unsure about the status of any installation activities or offices, please call ahead.
Thank you for being patient while we work through this dynamic, ever-changing situation.