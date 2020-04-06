Cloth face masks — including homemade ones — will soon become prevalent at Fort Huachuca in areas of the installation where social distancing can’t be practiced, top military officials ordered Sunday.
But the order from U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper is one that commanders on Fort Huachuca are still trying to figure out how to implement, especially for uniformed personnel.
“We’re working on this right now and what it means for us locally,” said Fort Huachuca spokeswoman Tanja Linton. “We just received this guidance on Sunday.”
Linton pointed out that there are regulations on what uniformed personnel can wear while in military garb.
“The Commanding General (Maj. Gen. Laura Potter) and the senior leadership team are working out how this will be implemented locally at Fort Huachuca,” Linton said.
Esper’s memo, issued Sunday, states: “Effective immediately, to the extent practical, all individuals on DoD property, installations, and facilities will wear cloth face coverings when they cannot maintain six feet of social distance in public areas or work centers (this does not include in a service member’s or service family member’s personal residence on a military installation).
This includes all:
• Military Personnel
• DoD Civilian Employees
• Family Members
• DoD Contractors
• All other individuals on DoD property, installations, and facilities
“Exceptions to this requirement may be approved by local commanders or supervisors, and then submitted up the chain of command for situational awareness. Security checkpoints may require the lowering of face covers to verify identification.
“As an interim measure, all individuals are encouraged to fashion face coverings from household items or common materials, such as clean T-shirts or other clean cloths that can cover the nose and mouth area.”
The Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness will issue updated force health protection guidance on DoD implementation, Military Times reported. The Military Departments will issue guidance on wear for service members, according to the memo.
Linton stressed that the Army will not be making or issuing the face cloth masks. The DoD’s website has a diagram showing how the masks can be made from T-shirts and bandannas.
The new guidelines come as coronavirus case in the military have continued to increase. As of Friday, service members’ rate of infection rose to 466-per-million, while the DoD death rate has also risen, from 0.2 percent to 0.3 percent, according to Military Times.
As of Friday, 905 U.S. troops worldwide have tested positive for COVID-19, as well as 73 more who have recovered. The number stands at 395 for civilians, with 11 recovered; 244 dependents, with 12 recovered; and 106 contractors, two of whom have recovered, Military Times reported.
The fort announced last week that an employee who works on post had tested positive, the first confirmed case there. Linton said the post would not be publicly releasing information about any additional cases that may arise.