FORT HUACHUCA — While Arizona will start placing the "open" sign back in the windows of some non-essential businesses and eateries will begin pulling out the chairs for patrons to dine in, Fort Huachuca will remain ensconced in its "bubble" — as the commanding general called it this week — for at least another week.
"There will be no changes on post next week," said Garrison Commander Col. Chad Rambo at the installation's weekly COVID-19 Facebook Town Hall Tuesday evening.
That means travel restrictions currently in place for soldiers, as well as shuttered or limited services, remain status quo until May 18, Rambo said.
While the garrison commander did not give out any specific details of what would open first when the time comes, he did say some changes would be on the horizon.
Additionally, soldiers are still restricted from traveling any farther than 60 miles from the installation, Maj. Gen. Laura Potter said.
"Arizona continues to see an uptick in (COVID-19) cases, so I'm not inclined at the moment to lift the 60-mile travel ban," Potter said.
The commanding general's order, issued in early April, is also directed at active military who do not live on post, as well as civilians who work on post and live on and off the installation. Aside from the travel restriction, visitors who live outside the 60-mile radius, are prohibited from visiting active military or civilians who work on Fort Huachuca.