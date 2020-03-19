SIERRA VISTA — Fort Huachuca will soon close its gates to new visitors who have no valid reason to be inside the U.S. Army installation, officials said earlier this week at a coronavirus town hall session.
While the restriction is not yet in place, Garrison Commander Col. Chad Rambo said the new edict is on the horizon so that the post complies with social distancing and other coronavirus guidelines.
"We are going to limit new visitors to post in the coming days," Rambo said Wednesday evening, the second COVID-19 town hall meeting hosted by fort leadership. "You are no longer going to be eligible for a pass in the coming days."
Rambo mentioned the plan during a question and answer session after he, Major General Laura Potter and Lt. Col. Wendy Gray, opened the one-hour town hall with remarks regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. This is the second such session on Fort Huachuca. Another town hall is slated for next week.
Potter and Gray stressed that no one on post has tested positive for the virus; both stated that there are about 50 people who have been quarantined however. Gray said there are also 15 individuals — both from the post and Cochise County — who have been tested for COVID-19, and 10 of those tested negative.
"The other five are pending," said Gray, commander of the Raymond W. Bliss Army Health Center on Fort Huachuca.
Rambo said that anyone who has family on Fort Huachuca will still be able to visit. Additionally people who already have a one-year pass, can still use it and renew it.
"This applies to a very small population," Rambo said. "If you have no military affiliation, you do not have children who live on post, if you just happen to come by Fort Huachuca and think it's a nice place to visit, you are no longer going to be eligible for a pass in the next coming days."
"The intent is to limit the number of folks who really don't have a valid reason to come on post except to look at Fort Huachuca," Rambo added.
As for the individuals who are in quarantine, Potter explained that "they either traveled to an affected area, or (they) believe they may have come in contact with someone who has COVID-19."
Some of the testing criteria used at the post includes determining whether an individual traveled through a foreign country in the past 14 days and whether the person had been in contact with someone who displayed symptoms of COVID-19.
Gray said there is a difference between quarantine and isolation. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services defines isolation as "separating ill persons who have a communicable disease from those who are healthy. Isolation restricts the movement of ill persons to help stop the spread of certain diseases."
It defines quarantine as "the separation and restriction of movement of well persons who may have been exposed to a communicable disease to see if they become ill. These people may have been exposed to a disease and do not know it, or they may have the disease but do not show symptoms. Quarantine can also help limit the spread of communicable disease."
"If anyone has tested positive they will be placed in isolation," Gray said. "We have several people in quarantine, zero in isolation."
Potter vowed that if anyone on post is found to have coronavirus, "we will communicate as much as we can as soon as we know it."