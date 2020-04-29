SIERRA VISTA — Citing a 30 percent increase in COVID-19 cases in Cochise County since last week, the top officer at Fort Huachuca said the installation's transition out of coronavirus restriction mode would be done with an eye on how that affects mission essential functions.
At the post's seventh Facebook Live COVID-19 Town Hall session Tuesday evening, Major General Laura Potter and other commanders addressed how Fort Huachuca would transition toward normalcy. They also fielded the regular spate of questions, which this week included queries about being allowed to raise chickens on post and eating javelinas, after news that some of the country's meat and poultry processing plants had shut down.
Potter said while Fort Huachuca is a major part of the community, the installation may not always be in step with federal and state guidelines.
"The Army gives senior commanders guidance to assess local circumstances in context with our mission essential functions," Potter said. "Federal and state levels may take measures that we don't apply at the same pace on Fort Huachuca."
Potter said it concerned her that there had been a 30 percent rise in COVID-19 cases in Cochise County since the last town hall session. The general said she doesn't want to sound an alarm, but said the installation would like to see a positive trend in cases before it moves too quickly to lift restrictions.
"I just want to make sure people don't get too complacent," Potter said.
Potter said she had attended a meeting earlier that day with state and local officials to discuss COVID-19.
She said she learned that many people in the area are suffering with "food insecurity" and she urged the public to help out wherever possible. Potter also reiterated that while the world is told to social distance, that does not mean people should isolate.
"I don't want anyone out there feeling lonely or isolated," Potter said.
In reply to questions asked at the town hall regarding whether people who live on post can keep a small number of chickens, or whether they can eat a javelina because of the impending meat and poultry plant closings, Potter attempted to assuage the fears based on information she learned at her meeting earlier.
She urged people to stay calm in regard to that situation.
"I think right now we're in a very good place, both statewide and locally (with available meat and poultry)," Potter said.
While most of the restrictions concerning the pharmacy, the commissary and the post exchange are the same, Garrison Commander Col. Chad Rambo added that the post exchange is now providing curbside service.
Here is a list of the services provided on Fort Huachuca for active military, their families, and retirees:
Pharmacy at Raymond W. Bliss Army Health Center: As of April 3, the pharmacy began offering curbside drop-off and pick-up. Drop off your prescription, then come back your designated pickup time. You can park your vehicle and your order will be brought to you.
Commissary hours as of April 7:
TUE, THU & SAT
0900 – 1000 Active Duty and Active Duty Dependents only
1000 – 1900 All authorized patrons
WED & FRI
0900 – 1000 65+ authorized patrons only
1000 – 1900 All authorized patrons
SUN
1000 – 1100 65+ authorized patrons only
1100 – 1700 All authorized patrons
Gyms: Closed
Post Exchange: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., with curbside service