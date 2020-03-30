A fourth case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Cochise County, as state cases have pushed over 1,000 and deaths have reached 20, according to data on the state’s health department website.
"The fourth person to contract the disease in Cochise County is an adult female who is currently hospitalized at a medical facility outside of Cochise County," according to a county press release.
"Due to the fact she has no recent travel history, it is believed this is the first confirmed case of community spread in the county. Community spread refers to the spread of an illness for which the source of the infection is unknown. An investigation has been completed and all known contacts are self-isolating."
"Cochise County Health & Social Services is reminding the public to follow social distancing guidelines and to only travel for essential trips," the release states. "The public should also continue washing or sanitizing their hands, especially after touching any public surfaces, such as grocery carts and fuel pumps."
Health Director Carrie Langley said, “The Arizona Department of Health has determined COVID-19 is now widespread in the state, so it’s really important that the public practice social distancing. That means avoiding group gatherings, visitors in your home, crowded grocery and retail stores, and non-essential travel."
"Members of the public should also keep at least six feet between them and others, wash their hands, and stay home if they feel sick or have any symptoms of COVID-19.”
As of Monday morning, 1,157 people in Arizona are confirmed to have coronavirus, most of them in Maricopa County, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services website.
Of those cases, 426 have been people between the ages of 20 and 44, 421 are aged between 45 and 64, and 271 are people over the age of 65, data shows. A little more than half of cases, 52%, are male.