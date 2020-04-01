PHOENIX — The Arizona Commission on the Arts (ACA) is offering emergency relief grants to artists who were reliant on certain events, teaching residencies and more activities now cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Residents of Arizona who are 18 years of age or older and whose primary source of income is related to artistic productions, teaching artist residencies, arts and cultural events, or those who perform contract work for non-profit organizations, can apply for the grants ranging from $500 to $1,500, reported Steve Wilcox, ACA communications director, in a press release.
The Emergency Relief Fund for Arizona Artists and Arts Professionals was initially seeded with $130,000 from the Arizona Community Foundation and another $25,000 from other partners. The submission process will be managed by the ACA. Other fund partners include Artlink Inc., the Arts Foundation for Tucson and Southern Arizona, and the City of Phoenix Office of Arts and Culture.
According to Jaime Dempsey, executive director of the Arizona Commission on the Arts, “Some have balked at relief for the creative sector in this crisis. Let me be clear: this relief is about human beings who make up a significant percentage of our workforce, who are among the least likely to have employer-based healthcare, and who are facing unprecedented loss of income due to widespread cancellation of events and contracts.
“Every artist and creative sector worker that I know has to buy groceries, care for kids or elders, and pay rent and utilities and taxes, while contributing outsized benefits to our civic and economic life, lifelong learning and community wellbeing. Acknowledging that this relief effort won’t fully account for any individual’s lost income and is but one relief initiative in the works, it is an honor to work with generous partners to facilitate this particular program of support.”
According to the website, “Applicants may only submit one application but may include multiple gigs, jobs or contracts in one application. Events, residencies, or contracts for which an individual is claiming lost income must have been scheduled to take place March 1 or later and have been outright cancelled or terminated as opposed to postponed.”
Educators and faculty at colleges or universities are not eligible to apply.
Based on the experiences of other communities with similar funds, the fund’s partner institutions anticipate requests will significantly outpace initially available funds, noted Wilcox.
The application process begins Saturday and will be available until the funds run out, he added.
For more information on the grants and how to donate to the fund, visit the website: https://azarts.gov/grant/emergency-relief-fund/.