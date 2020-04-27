Of the 36 people confirmed to have contracted COVID-19 in Cochise County, 18 have since recovered, data from the county health department shows.
Arizona health officials on Monday also reported no new virus deaths for the first time in a month.
As of Monday morning, 6,716 people in Arizona have tested positive for coronavirus, resulting in 275 deaths, data shows. No deaths have been recorded in Cochise County. There have been 738 tests done in the county.
Of the 36 local cases, 19 have been female, and 17 male. The majority of the cases, 23, have been in people under the age of 55. A breakdown of where cases have been reported by zip code can be found here.
The state saw its first death on March 21 and the only days since then without fatalities before Monday were March 23 and March 26.
Last week saw a major surge of deaths, with three days each counting 20 or more fatalities from the virus.
Officials said the recent surge in reported fatalities likely resulted from a boost in cases weeks ago and was expected to slow as hospitalizations leveled off. That's because it often takes weeks for patients to die once hospitalized.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.