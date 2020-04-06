SIERRA VISTA — When it comes to COVID-19 and its fast-moving global advance of the disease, Salvation Army Captain Carlos Souza says he’s thankful he lives in this country.
Souza, who just stepped out of a two-week self-imposed quarantine after visiting family in Brazil, described people in his home country as “absolutely terrified.”
“I know this virus is a huge concern in this country, as it should be, but we are blessed by the resources we have here,” he said. “We are so much better prepared here than what is happening in other countries.”
After going five years without seeing his mother and other family members, Souza purchased an airline ticket last October to travel to Brazil on March 11, returning on March 22.
“At the time I purchased the ticket, there was no coronavirus pandemic,” Souza said. “Social distancing and quarantines were not things people were talking about.”
But when Souza was preparing to leave for Brazil, coronavirus was headline news.
“I questioned whether going to Brazil in the middle of this epidemic was a good idea,” he said. “I was very torn because I was worried about the virus and leaving my family while this was going on. But I had not seen my family in five years, and the airline ticket was nonrefundable. I had a tough decision to make.”
After agonizing about leaving, Carlos turned the Salvation Army operations over to his wife, Captain Gildete Souza and a team of dedicated volunteers. He flew out of Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix on March 11 as planned, and after a 16-hour layover in New Jersey’s Newark International Airport, was on his way to Brazil.
“For the whole trip, I did my best to keep up social distancing by following the recommendations we have been hearing on the news. I wiped off surfaces with disinfectant wipes and stayed as far away from other people as possible,” Souza said, as he described the layover and flights.
Souza’s family lives in the city of Rio Claro, located in southwestern Brazil in the state of São Paulo.
“The entire time I was there, we were limited as to where we could go because of the epidemic. People were in a terrible panic. Businesses and schools were closing down while I was there and they have fewer resources than we do in the U.S. Getting the help they need is a huge challenge for the people.”
After experiencing the situation in Brazil firsthand, Souza expressed concerns about his mother, sister and niece.
“I am calling them every day,” he said. “I also have aunts and uncles who are of the vulnerabile age, and they are hiding inside their homes as much as possible. There is widespread panic throughout the country.”
Despite Brazil’s dismal outlook, Souza did have one bit of encouraging news.
“I will say this — there is plenty of toilet paper in Brazil,” he said with a laugh. “We did not experience any toilet paper shortages the whole time I was there.”
Meanwhile, Gildete Souza and volunteers handled the COVID-19 situation as it was starting to accelerate in this country.
“Gildete and the volunteers did an awesome job of holding down the fort in my absence,” Carlos Souza said.
“Because of social distancing, they started handing packaged lunches out at the door, instead of holding the community lunches in our dining area,” he added.
Upon his return to Sierra Vista, Souza went into a two-week, self-imposed quarantine, where he lived in the old Salvation Army building, which sits empty and shuttered.
“I chose to quarantine myself so I was sure to be away from everybody, including my wife and children. I did this even though I am feeling totally healthy and have no symptoms of the virus,” Souza said.
Other than missing home life with his family, Souza said it really wasn’t that bad. He passed time by pulling weeds on both Salvation Army properties, while careful to keep his distance from people.
“I lacked nothing while there,” he said. “I was well provided by the community through our wonderful volunteers who brought me the same lunches we were providing people in our community.”
Souza found a slow cooker which he used to heat water for showers, slept on an air mattress and washed his clothes by hand in a big pot filled with dish detergent.
“My advice to everyone is to keep the recommended distance from others and do your part to keep yourself and others safe,” he said. “Wash your hands often, keep surfaces clean with disinfectant wipes and follow the guidelines from the experts. Listen to state and local officials about how to stay safe and healthy.”
“This virus is nothing to take lightly. We all must do our part, working together to protect our communities and our world.”