SIERRA VISTA — In light of the ongoing COVID-19, or coronavirus, pandemic, the Herald/Review is closing our offices to walk-in traffic for an as-yet undetermined amount of time — basically, until we've got a handle on this thing.
The Herald/Review will, however, continue to operate normally, gathering and disseminating all relevant news and information for our community, whether related to coronavirus or anything else that matters to the community. Included among those normal operations will be dependable delivery service to our print-subscribing members.
Additionally, the Herald/Review will still publish our upcoming Academic All-Stars and Golden Apple Award section on March 29, though the actual awards event — previously scheduled for March 28 — is indefinitely postponed. While we do look forward to honoring the best and brightest young minds in Cochise County, along with the outstanding educators who help mold them, we're also following best-practice recommendations at this time and are avoiding gathering a large group of people in one place. We'll let you know as soon as possible when the event will take place.
Meanwhile, we encourage people to pay close attention to local, state and federal leaders in the medical field — as of Sunday, we still have zero confirmed coronavirus cases in Cochise County — and follow their advice. There is no need for panic, including stockpiling hand sanitizer, toilet paper and other basic staples. There's enough out there for everyone, so please keep your wits about you.
Lastly, just remember to wash your hands regularly, cough into your elbow, try not to spend time in close quarters with people who are ill or have recently traveled to places where the pandemic has taken hold. But, as Fort Huachuca officials reminded us at their Thursday night town hall-style panel discussion, it's also important to remember that just because a person might be quarantined for illness does not necessarily mean that they are infected with coronavirus. They are simply taking proper precautions and looking out for the wellbeing of their community.
Likewise, continue to be good to each other and look out for your neighbors. We'll get through this.
As always, we'll do our best to keep you updated with the most recent relevant information and guidance as relates to the coronavirus and anything else that matters to our community, so stay tuned and keep checking in with myheraldreview.com. For those in the community who aren't subscribing members to the Herald/Review, we are keeping all coronavirus-related content as free content, accessible to all. We want the community to remain informed.
Thanks for reading, all, and we look forward to continuing to serve you.