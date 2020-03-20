“There are two basic motivating forces: fear and love.” -John Lennon
In these uncertain times, fear of contracting COVID-19, a novel strain of the coronavirus, is in heavy on everyone’s mind. With the White House recommending limiting public interaction until March 27, many people are following the guidelines and hunkering down for a couple of weeks.
Shop your normal needs
The announcement of COVID-19 reaching American shores spurred unprecedented, and unnecessary, buying behavior as many people began fearfully stockpiling many household necessities, like toilet paper and cleaning products, food, and infant care items.
On Thursday, Governor Ducey activated the National Guard. This action was taken for one reason: to assist grocery stores and food banks with restocking.
The fact is that there are no supply chain issues, and COVID-19 has not impacted the supply chain. Products are being delivered to businesses, but employees are unable to restock product at a rate that keeps up with shopper demand.
We are asking that citizens practice the other great motivator: love. Instead of hoarding supplies, we urge residents to remember that buying more products than normal make it difficult for others to purchase what they need. Instead of loading your carts out of fear, buy a practical amount of what you need and leave some for your friends and neighbors. There is more on the way!
Share an abundance
If you have stocked up on more than you need, check with neighbors around you to make sure they're all set too. While “social distancing” is an important aspect of helping control the spread of COVID-19, it doesn’t mean we should stop helping our friends, neighbors, and fellow citizens.
We also urge citizens to continue to patronize local businesses. When you do, please observe the measures the business has taken to ensure your safety, such as sanitation and enforcing social distancing. If you observe that a business is not operating safely, vote with your wallet and walk out! Picking up a meal curbside is a great way to help local restaurants who have limited, or eliminated, inside dining. Grocery stores also offer curbside pickup to eliminate your need to shop inside and risk potential exposure.
We’re prepared
Throughout this period of uncertainty, the City of Sierra Vista has remained prepared. Early on, we began working collaboratively with the Cochise County Health Department and the Arizona Department of Health and Safety. And we’ve been in lockstep with their guidelines to ensure that our staff is following health safety guidelines so that we can continue our operations and fulfill our mission of serving this community.
The city is committed to doing its part to help slow—or better yet, halt—the spread of COVID-19. We are closely monitoring the situation, and that means making difficult decisions like temporarily closing public buildings and suspending Vista Transit operations. But more importantly, making these tough calls will make a difference in the potential spread of this new disease.
I know members of our community are good citizens! Help our neighbors, leave some staples on the store shelves for others, and continue to patronize local businesses. Rest assured that the City is working for the health and safety of everyone. And fear not, we will continue to thrive when these uncertain times have passed.
Rick Mueller has been mayor of Sierra Vista since 2011.