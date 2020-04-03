Pharmacy at Raymond W. Bliss Army Health Center — As of April 3, the pharmacy began offering curbside drop-off and pick-up. Drop off your prescription, then come back your designated pickup time. You can park your vehicle and your order will be brought to you.
Commissary — All products throughout the store are limited to two items per customer. Additionally reusable bags are not allowed in the store until further notice.
Here are the latest limitations on certain products:
Beef: 4 packages; mix and match, EXCEPT GROUND BEEF DUE TO BEING SHORTED ON DELIVERY 2PKGS
Pork: 4 pkgs
Bread: 4 packages
Eggs: 3 pkgs
Until stock levels can resume to a more consistent and normal basis, the following will continue to have a limitation of 1 per customer:
Paper Towels
Toilet Paper
Kleenex
Adult Wipes
Bleach
Lysol/Clorox disinfecting wipes
Cleaners – kitchen and bathroom
Baby Wipes
Hand sanitizer/hand soap
Rice (one per family unless it is with a WIC purchase)
Water
Flour
Sugar
Dry pasta 2 packages
Here are the new hours of operation for the Commissary, beginning April 7:
TUE, THU & SAT
0900 – 1000 Active Duty and Active Duty Dependents only
1000 – 1900 All authorized patrons
WED & FRI
0900 – 1000 65+ authorized patrons only
1000 – 1900 All authorized patrons
SUN
1000 – 1100 65+ authorized patrons only
1100 – 1700 All authorized patrons
Dunkin — Open between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. Take-out only.
Gyms — Closed
Tax Center — Closed
Veterinarian — As of March 20, the Fort Huachuca Veterinary Treatment Facility is no longer permitted to see appointments for privately owned animals due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Exceptions to this rule include health certificates for international travel. Communication via telephone will be available for owners of pets that are medically managing a long-standing condition with us.These patients will be able to pick up essential prescriptions via curbside pickup, but no preventative medications or testing will be available until the mandatory closure is lifted. Please contact civilian veterinary practices in order to receive care for any sick pets.
Entry to Fort Huachuca — As of April 1, Fort Huachuca’s Van Deman Gate and West Gate will be the only access points open until further notice. The Van Deman and West Gates are open 24/7 to individuals with DOD ID cards and Fort Huachuca Access Badges. Fort Huachuca is not closed.
Non-medical hotline — 520-538-2684