“We found what we were looking for. There’s shortages for a lot of things but we’re finding what we need.”
Jerry Lavach, Sierra Vista
“We found everything that we were looking for. We have for the last couple of weeks. A pleasant experience, everybody’s helpful and observing the 6-foot social gathering rules.”
Richard Ward, Sierra Vista
“I found everything except for the TP. Other than that, everybody seemed to be in fairly good spirits. The people I interacted with briefly were cordial, they smiled, kidded around sometimes. It was a fine experience, it wasn’t crazy today like I thought it would be. I’m looking forward to this whole virus thing being over with. I’m sure everybody else is too.”
Karen DelMastre, Hereford