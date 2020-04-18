As coronavirus numbers climb in Cochise County, local law enforcement agencies are adjusting on the fly to the unique challenges the pandemic poses, trying to balance the health and safety of their employees against their duty to protect area residents.
Sheriff Mark Dannels and Cpl. Scott Borgstadt of the Sierra Vista Police Department both said their agencies have had to adapt how they operate in order to keep their personnel who are out in the public safe and healthy. SVPD, for example, “has modified how we respond to certain calls,” Borgstadt said. When dispatch receives a call, they are asking more questions than they would otherwise about the health of the caller and/or the person police will make contact with. In instances where there is doubt about a person’s health, police will wear extra personal protective equipment (PPE), such as masks and gloves, and officers are being vigilant about using hand sanitizer after each encounter with the public, Borgstadt said. Dannels and Borgstadt both said that none of their personnel have tested positive for COVID-19.
Dannels, meanwhile, said there have been significant adjustments made at the Cochise County Jail, given that the confined population there is “very vulnerable,” should COVID-19 be introduced into the population. The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office has asked “our law enforcement agencies to be prudent in their bookings and, if reasonable, to cite and release when they can, but if an arrestee needs to be incarcerated based on community risk, that’s acceptable,” Dannels said.
Also, Dannels said, in order to protect the inmate population from the spread of coronavirus, the Sierra Vista City Jail is being used to house inmates who either test positive for the virus or exhibit symptoms associated with COVID-19.
Borgstadt also noted a significant increase in “close patrols,” or extra patrols, by SVPD officers. From March 20 through April 13 last year, SVPD conducted 651 close patrols. During that same time frame in 2020, Borgstadt said, that number more than doubled, to 1570 extra patrols. Reason being: businesses that are open because they are considered essential can be potentially volatile, with people looking to buy much sought-after products like toilet paper and sanitizers.
Fortunately, Borgstadt said, “As one of the officers doing these extra patrols I can say I have not seen people acting inappropriately or racing to get products that are in short supply. I also have been thanked by the management and patrons of the businesses for showing a presence.”
The CCSO has maintained its normal patrols, Dannels said, noting that he wants county residents to recognize their continued presence in an effort to keep people feeling calm and secure during this time of uncertainty. The sheriff also said deputies on patrol are encouraged to be an “educational component” for citizens who ask about the COVID-19 pandemic.
While Dannels said overall calls for service are down, with a large percentage of the population hunkered down at home in accordance with health officials’ guidelines, Borgstadt noted an uptick in calls for service for SVPD — from 3,466 between March 20 and April 13, 2019, to 4,030 calls over that same span this year — though responding SVPD officers have made almost 50 percent fewer arrests. In that 2019 time frame, SVPD made 211 arrests, but only 112 in 2020, he reported.
Both law enforcement agencies have seen an increase in domestic violence calls, also likely because people are spending more time in their homes. SVPD has seen a notable increase in domestic violence calls. In that same 2019 time frame, the department responded to 40 domestic violence calls. That number spiked to 59 during the same span this year, Borgstadt said.
Bisbee police officials did not respond to messages for comment for this story.
As for enforcement of new restrictions in place, such as gathering in large groups or businesses deemed non-essential remaining open, neither Dannels nor Borgstadt said those have been issues and people have been abiding by guidances.
“The directive from SVPD Command is to educate people on the governor’s order and ask for voluntary compliance to disperse. Fortunately, we have not had an issue,” Borgstadt said. “On the few occasions where we found people dining outside a restaurant, we have informed them of the order and they complied and moved on.
“People seem to be understanding of the situation and the difficulty law enforcement is experiencing. This may not be true in other parts of the country but the citizens of Sierra Vista have always been supportive of the SVPD.”
Though the coronavirus pandemic has presented new challenges for law enforcement and forced local agencies to adapt to a new norm, Dannels said he sees opportunity in the challenges.
“There is no better time for public safety to work together as we educate-prevent our citizens regarding the spread of this virus and share the facts per our health experts, versus the opinions and fears that consume many,” Dannels said. “My primary focus during this health epidemic is to protect my staff so we can continue to protect our citizens. It is no secret that this crisis is shared by every community, so we must be vigilant in our local efforts to protect and sustain our resources.”
He added, “It’s critical that we evaluate this health epidemic to ensure what worked well and what needs immediate improvement to ensure we are better prepared for the next crisis. ... Normally, we are well prepared for the day-to-day risks, but the health risk presented by COVID-19 has made us all better aware and prepared against this evil.”