With Gov. Ducey recently easing restrictions on some businesses while extending his shutdown directive until May 15, the Herald/Review continues to speak with local leaders to gauge what will come next as they begin transitioning to the next phase.
TOMBSTONE
Tombstone Mayor Dusty Escapule
“I actually watched Ducey’s presentation last Wednesday, which I thought was very thorough,” Escapule said. “I appreciate the fact that he is concerned about the safety of our citizens, and I know he is faced with the challenge of balancing the business community with the medical community as he works to make it all come together. This is a difficult, unprecedented time for everyone.”
As a tourist town, Escapule said Tombstone has been seriously impacted by the restrictions on businesses.
“Our economy is down significantly from this time last year, so we’ve been hit hard by this,” Escapule said. “We survive on tourism, and without tourism, we can’t continue this way much longer.”
Storefronts throughout the town are closed and only three restaurants — the OK Cafe, Puny Johns and Mario’s Bakery — are serving food, Escapule said.
“We’ve had to turn to furloughs and layoffs because of the lack of income from lack of tourists. Once our tourists return, we plan to put our employees back to work as soon as possible.”
Meanwhile, Escapule wanted to extend a genuine thank you to the town.
“I want to thank the citizens and merchants of Tombstone for being so patient and understanding during this crisis,” he said. “I doubt that any of us will ever see this in our lifetime again. The willingness of the citizens to adhere to the social distancing guidelines has proven to be effective in the Tombstone area, as we have had no cases of COVID-19 in our district.”
The mayor also thanked the volunteers who work at the senior center “for their willingness to go above and beyond in helping seniors and everyone in Tombstone” who need boxed meals.
“They are providing good, home cooked meals to anyone who is hungry, and I think it’s made a huge difference on the morale of our citizens.”
When the shutdowns started, Escapule said the Tombstone Foodbank’s shelves were empty and he turned to Senator Krysten Sinema for help.
“She responded by helping us get the National Guard here with commodities,” said Escapule, who also mentioned a list of donations that made it possible for the foodbank to be stocked with a variety of meats.
“One of our locals made arrangements for us to purchase beef, pork and chicken below wholesale price through his work with U.S. Foods.,” Escapule said.
“This crisis has proven that Tombstone has been able to unite and work together during hard times. I’m very proud of the people in my town.”
Tombstone Chamber of Commerce President Susan Wallace
“The business shutdowns have been really traumatic for our town,” said Susan Wallace, Tombstone Chamber of Commerce President. “Tombstone depends on tourism for its economic survival, and because of the widespread closures, everyone has been on edge.”
In response to Ducey’s announcement, Wallace said the rollout is slower than what the town would have liked, but the merchants want everyone to feel safe about coming back to work.
“Obviously, we’re going to take direction from the governor by following his orders,” she said. “From the chamber’s perspective, we’ve contacted different state entities for recommendations, and we’ve put out guidelines to help business owners. This is the new normal for all businesses, and we’re going to have to adjust to major changes in the way that we do business.”
Wallace also touched on some of the “ambiguous messages” in Ducey’s announcement.
“It’s a little strange that the ‘stay at home’ order is in place until May 15, but they’re allowing some businesses to open before then," she said. "When it comes to restaurants, the governor really didn’t provide any guidelines about when or how they are to reopen. It’s a little unnerving for business owners to try to plan on opening their businesses with the state's 'stay at home' order in place. I feel the governor is sending out a mixed message.”
Wallace said that while Tombstone merchants are excited about the prospect of reopening businesses and having tourists return, they are left “juggling through vague guidelines,” interpreting them the best they can.
"Compared to other towns, Tombstone is unique,” Wallace said. “Our main street is closed to motorized traffic, so we don’t fit the criteria for curbside services, which the governor is proposing for retail businesses when the rollout starts.”
Because Tombstone depends heavily on event weekends and local activities, people who come to the town to shop also come to town to enjoy the saloons, restaurants, historic sites, trolley tours and the stagecoach rides, Wallace said.
“Our town’s unique business climate makes it difficult for us to know how we’re supposed to move forward when it comes to reopening our businesses," she said. "So, we were hoping the rollout would happen a little sooner and with cleaner guidelines. We don’t fit into the categories that other towns do."
The chamber has been receiving hundreds of calls from potential visitors who want to experience the town and have questions about business closures, Wallace said.
"When people call, we're telling them they can come shop, but the restaurants, saloons and shows are off limits, at least for now,” Wallace said.
“We miss our guests and hope this is resolved quickly,” Wallace said. “Until then, we’ll follow Gov. Ducey’s guidelines and make the best of this. Tombstone is, after all, the 'Town Too Tough to Die.'”
HUACHUCA CITY
Huachuca City Mayor Johann Wallace
“I recognize the amount of pressure Gov. Ducey is under, as he works to maintain the balance of personal freedoms, free enterprise and public health and safety,” said Huachuca City Mayor Johann Wallace in his response to the governor’s message.
“However, there should be more leeway given to all business owners to decide for themselves if and how they want to open. After all, it is in their best interest to also keep their customers safe.”
Wallace believes that residents should have the right to make their own decisions when it comes to keeping businesses open or doing business.
“The residents of this state will make their own decisions if they want to go out in public, wear a mask and gloves, or go about their business as normal,” he said.
“While it is true that, as elected officials we have some power to enact key provisions during a declared emergency for the health and welfare of our constituents, we have to be certain we don’t take away the rights of those same individuals,” said Wallace, who added that everyone has a right to their opinion. “Just because we may not share a particular opinion, it doesn’t make one more valid than another.”
BENSON
Benson Mayor Toney King
“This coronavirus pandemic has devastated our community economically,” said Benson Mayor Toney King. “So, I was relieved by the governor’s announcement on Wednesday that he is going to be loosening up some of the restrictions that caused many businesses to cut back hours or close completely."
"The big box stores and franchises will survive this, but I’m worried about Benson’s small mom and pop businesses. They’re really struggling right now, in spite of the government’s small business loans. Some of the retail businesses, restaurants and salons that have been forced to close because of these state mandates may not recover from this, and that’s one of my big concerns,” the mayor added.
“This virus is very frightening for people, especially our seniors and vulnerable citizens. I certainly understand the health concerns associated with this crisis, and I respect Gov. Ducey’s reasons for taking special precautions to protect citizens. But our businesses need to be able to open their doors again so they can start generating revenue in order to survive,” said King, who feels that people should have the right to decide for themselves whether they want to risk going out in the community.
“If people do not want to go out because they’re worried about the virus, then let them stay sheltered in,” he said. “Those who want to go out shopping and dining should be allowed to do that, as long as they’re following CDC guidelines for their own safety and the safety of others they come in contact with. I respect the government’s attempts at keeping the virus as contained as possible through the measures they’ve put in place, but I believe people understand what they need to do to stay safe while going about their daily lives.”
King also touched on the low interest loans that are available to small businesses.
“We’ll see what happens, but I do not feel that smaller cities like Benson are going to see much money from the government to help revive struggling small businesses,” he said.
“Obviously, Phoenix and Tucson are going to benefit from these business loans, but only a trickle of the money will benefit the small cities and towns across the state. That’s another one of my concerns. I’ll be following Gov. Ducey’s announcements closely and hope we can get all of our businesses up and running again as soon as possible.”
Benson City Grille Manager Lori McGoffin
The Benson City Grille, located at the San Pedro Golf Course, offers full-service dining with a varied menu and spectacular views of the distant Dragoon Mountains.
The Grille is managed by Lori McGoffin, who spoke of how the state’s restrictions to restaurants have impacted the Grille’s revenues and wait staff. Like Mayor King, she is cautiously optimistic about Ducey’s announcement of plans to ease restrictions for different businesses and is waiting to see when restaurants will be able to open their doors to dine-ins once again.
“We have been doing delivery and take-out, and before the governor shut our dining room down entirely, we were seating customers at every other table to comply with social distancing,” McGoffin said. “When the shutdown started, it hit us very hard. We had events scheduled that had to be cancelled and we lost dining and alcohol sales. Our wait staff was impacted by this as well because they lost tip money,” she said, adding that the Grille has experienced at least a 50 percent dip in revenue since closing its dining room.
Typically staffed with five servers, McGoffin said three have continued to work and the other two plan to return once the dining area is reopened.
“One service we’re able to provide that has been a big help is that our wait staff delivers food and drinks to golfers in golf carts,” McGoffin said. “They use the golf carts to deliver all over the course when golfers call-in orders. It has really saved us. So, as we wait to see what Gov. Ducey is going to allow us to do when we transition into reopening our dining room, we hope to see our business come back."
"We already know there will be a lot of changes when we reopen for dine-ins, but we’re looking forward to getting back in business. We miss our friends.”