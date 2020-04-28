SIERRA VISTA — Anyone who feels they have come in contact with someone with COVID-19 can now be tested for the virus, but that may be easier said than done in Cochise County.
The Arizona Health Department announced last week they are loosening the restrictions on who can be tested for coronavirus. The standing order, which went into effect on April 22, states that any “individual who is concerned that he or she had been exposed to and infected with COVID-19 AND individual who had signed a consent and voluntary isolation agreement (or parent/guardian, if patient cannot legally consent).”
The orders removes the requirement of a medical supervised test center to administer the COVID-19 swab.
Governor Doug Ducey announced on Monday that he is enacting a testing blitz for the first three Saturdays in May to test as many Arizonans as possible.
But Carrie Langley, director of Cochise Health and Services, said the new standing order and blitz centers are for drive-thru and walk-in test centers. She said a bliz location would not be set up by the county, since they don’t have the resources and supplies to do the mass testing.
“It’s not really a reality for our local entities,” Langley said. “We have been told testing kits are going to be more widely distributed, but we haven’t seen that.”
The closest location participating in Ducy’s testing blitz are in Tucson. However, Langley doesn’t recommend those who feel sick enough to be tested to drive all the way to Tucson, but rather call their primary care provider because they should have access to tests and if they don’t they can point you in the right direction.
“We want people to get tested if the need to be,” she said. “We want people to go to through their primary care provider and see that they recommend (than just driving to a testing unit).”
Valerie Weller, marketing and communication coordinator for Canyon Vista Medical Center, said the hospital cannot test anyone without permission from a provider, so contacting a primary care physician is the first step. However, she noted that if it’s truly an emergency to come to the ER and one of the hospital physicians will administer a test to determine what treatment is needed.
“We can’t provide tests without a doctor’s order,” Weller said. “Call your provider and they will determine if you need to go to the emergency room.”
Beth Robinson, office manager for High Desert Clinic located at 77 E. Fry Blvd. in Sierra Vista, said they have seen in an increase in testing over the last couple of days since the new standing order was put into place.
“I order tests twice a day,” she said. “I’m trying to stock up.”
Robinson added that on Monday they clinic received 10 more tests than they have in the past which she thinks is an indication of their supplier loosening up on the limitations of tests they are sending to medical institutions. As of Tuesday morning, High Desert Clinic has the capacity to test between 35 and 40 people, with tests arriving daily, she said.
If someone wants to be tested at the clinic, they should call to set up a telemedicine appointment, or call when they arrive at the clinic so the staff knows and can administer the test in their vehicle. Robinson said all walk-ins to the clinic are having their temperature taken at the door, in precaution for their safety and the patients.
While local medical facilities are bracing for an increase in testing, others are still adhering to the old guidelines. Emily Vickers, Public Relations Specialist for Chiricahua Community Health, said in an email statement that they are still following the guidelines from before until they receive further instruction from the state health department.
“Although the state has expanded the testing criteria to be only two things now: you think you’ve been exposed and you sign a 14 day self-quarantine agreement, the new criteria only applies to places that are doing mass testing with drive-thru locations,” Vickers’ statement said. “While the county is working on setting up these facilities as soon as supplies and infrastructure are in place, since we don’t have mass drive-thru testing currently in Cochise County, we are still going by the criteria that has been in place from the start. (Symptoms, been exposed, etc.)”
When asked how much it would cost someone to be tested, Vickers said there isn’t a straightforward answer because insurance companies and the government is involved. She said via email that all insured patients pay nothing for the test, and those who are uninsured and meet testing criteria, and has their test sent to a state lab, not a private lab — then the test is covered.
Langley said a large part in why the new standing order is important is because it allows private labs, like Sonora Quest and LabCorps, to complete the tests without state priority. Members of the public cannot go to a LabCorps or Sonora Quest to be tested for COVID-19. The tests these companies complete are collected from various sites, like doctors offices.
The most important advice Langley had for residents of the county is if they feel sick enough to be tested then they should act as if it’s a positive test.
“If you’re sick and can stay home, do so,” she said. “We feel like there not enough testing (here) and statewide.”