SIERRA VISTA — On April 22 Gov. Doug Ducey announced hospitals could start doing elective surgeries. But that's not the green light most people think hospitals needed.
Chief Medical Officer for Copper Queen Community Hospital Ed Miller said the new order is an amendment to the previous order that prevents elective surgeries. The new order allows hospitals, health care facilities and providers to conduct elective surgeries if they meet a certain criteria.
According to a news release on the governor's website, the requirements for being able to conduct elective surgeries are "demonstrating greater than a 14 day supply of PPE; ensuring adequate staffing and beds; testing patients prior to surgery and all at-risk health care workers; ensuring appropriate discharge plans for patients being transferred to nursing care facilities, including diagnostic testing for COVID-19; Implementing a universal symptom screening process for staff, patients, and visitors; establishing an enhanced cleaning process for waiting areas; and prioritizing the restart of elective surgeries based on urgency."
Miller said facilities were able to apply for waivers, and once approved and the requirements are met they can resume the surgeries. He added Copper Queen Community Hospital received a waiver, but do not have the supplies to meet the 14-day supply as well as don't have enough tests to test each employee being exposed to the patient and the patients who need the surgery.
"Elective surgeries are non-essential," Miller said. "They are not saving a life or limb."
Meanwhile at Canyon Vista Medical Center, the staff are working to resume elective operations.
"Canyon Vista Medical Center announced today that it is taking the appropriate steps to safely resume some elective and non-urgent surgeries and procedures that were previously rescheduled out of an abundance of caution amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic," the hospital said in a press release.
"The decision to reschedule procedures when clinically appropriate was made in accordance with federal and state guidance, and aimed to help preserve critical resources in the event of a surge of COVID-19 patients in the community," the release states. "Today, current projections indicate a lower than expected volume of COVID-19 in the region, which means less strain on healthcare resources."
“'Resuming these important services is an essential component of meeting our community’s health needs and advancing our mission of Making Communities Healthier,' said Bob Gomes, Chief Executive Officer of Canyon Vista Medical Center, in the release. "'As this work gradually gets underway in our hospital again, we remain committed to conserving critical supplies, being vigilant in our fight against COVID-19, and ensuring that our facility is a safe place for all patients, providers and employees.'"
"Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Canyon Vista Medical Center has continued to carefully follow guidance from federal, state and local officials, monitor the prevalence of the virus in the community, and evaluate supplies and resources – including personal protective equipment like masks, gowns, gloves and goggles," the release states.
"The decisions about which procedures can safely move forward will be made only after assessing a comprehensive pre-operative checklist and evaluating potential risks. The hospital will initially focus on scheduling patients with more time-sensitive health needs, and those decisions will be made in partnership with the attending physician/surgeon/proceduralist.
"Patients who are scheduled and approved for procedures must meet specific requirements, including passing standard COVID-19 screenings. Surgical patients also will be asked to practice 'safer at home' behaviors for seven days prior to their procedure to minimize potential exposure; check their temperature twice a day during this 7-day period and report temperatures over 100°F to their provider; and undergo testing for COVID-19.
"Patients awaiting information about their previously postponed procedure can expect to hear from their provider or provider’s office to discuss rescheduling at the appropriate time.
"Canyon Vista Medical Center will continue to screen and mask everyone who enters the facility and maintain a zero-visitor protocol for the foreseeable future. These important measures have had a positive impact on ensuring a safe environment, and they also are aligned with the federal government’s guidelines.
"Additionally, the facility has implemented new processes and procedures to further protect the health of patients, providers and employees. Visit CanyonVistaMedicalCenter.com to learn more.
"As a reminder, if you are having a medical emergency, you should call 911 or go directly to the Emergency Room. If possible, tell the dispatch agent if your emergency involves symptoms possibly related to COVID-19."