SIERRA VISTA — The Greater Sierra Vista community is becoming increasingly vigilant as concerns surrounding the spread of COVID-19, commonly known as coronavirus, continue to grow across the state and the nation.
Retirement and assisted-living facilities in the area have tightened their rules for visitors — some even restricting visitation to family only — and some events have been canceled, with the expectation that more cancellations are to come.
The local decisions come as Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey on Wednesday declared a public health emergency for the state, a move his office said in a release Wednesday afternoon will “provide health officials and administrators with tools and guidance necessary to combat the continued spread of COVID-19 and to reduce financial burdens on Arizonans by lowering healthcare costs associated with the virus.”
Cochise County public information officer Amanda Baillie said late Wednesday afternoon that there are still no confirmed or suspected cases in the county.
“We did do a couple of tests up in the Willcox area ... but those (test results) were negative,” Baillie said, adding that a public health response team met at 4 p.m. — and are meeting regularly — to discuss the coronavirus situation.
Coronavirus affects people in different ways, with some carriers exhibiting few symptoms. However, the elderly and people with compromised immune systems are at particular risk, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That has led several local retirement homes and assisted-living facilities to restrict visitor access in an effort to prevent their residents from being exposed to the virus.
“We’ve got visitations restricted unless absolutely necessary. And those who do come in have to be immediate family members and were not allowing anyone in under the age of 18,” said Michelle Sitze, a receptionist at Haven of Sierra Vista.
Sitze said only two people are allowed to visit a resident at a time and must fill out a respiratory screening form which asks, among other things, if a visitor has had a fever or exhibited cold or flu symptoms in the last month, or if they have been around somebody who has been sick or visited an area where the virus is widespread.
“Unfortunately, we’ve had to turn away a few (people) already,” said Sitze.
She added, “It’s a mixed reaction. Most people are grateful that we’re taking preventative measures, but there are some who want to see a family member and we have to turn them around at the door. That can be upsetting sometimes, but for the most part the reactions are positive.”
Similarly, Life Care Center of Sierra Vista is encouraging “families to establish alternate ways of communicating with our residents, such as by telephone, texting, video conferencing or other means,” said Executive Director Corrie Killingsworth in a written statement.
Killingsworth said the facility is following procedures set forth by federal and local health agencies and that “these guidelines do limit visitors significantly in an effort to protect our residents from possible exposure to this virus.”
Every employee is also screened each day when they arrive at work, including checks on their temperatures. If any employee has a fever over 100.4 degrees, they are sent home, in accordance with CMS and CDC guidelines.
Across town at Prestige Assisted Living, office manager Lexi Mace said the facility is following orders from their corporate office in Washington state — largely viewed as Ground Zero for the virus in the U.S., as they’ve had the most cases of the more than 1,200 confirmed coronavirus cases and the most of the more than 35 deaths from the disease, as of Wednesday afternoon.
“We ask everyone who enters the building if they have a cough, if they have any shortness of breath, if they’ve had any contact with anyone with the coronavirus, and to take their temperature,” Mace said. “We’re discouraging visitors, but at this time we don’t have any restrictions.”
As drastic steps are being taken nationwide to curb the spread of COVID-19 — the NBA went so far as to suspend its season, and the NCAA announced Wednesday that its hugely popular and well-attended Division 1 men’s and women’s basketball tournaments will be played in fan-less, empty arenas, and several other high-profile events have been canceled — some upcoming local events have already been called off.
The Arizona Regional Economic Development Foundation canceled its Import/Export for Businesses Workshop scheduled for March 31 after Christina Parisi, of the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Tucson office, informed the AREDF that her organization called off her attendance.
In Bisbee, the Central School Project has canceled its MAKE Youth Arts Fest, slated for Saturday, citing concerns over the virus’ spread.
“Things are changing with lightning speed on the coronavirus front. After deep discussion and analysis the Central School Project organization wants to safeguard the health of many volunteers and the families attending,” wrote CSP Executive Director Laurie McKenna in an email to the Herald/Review.
“Please know that it will be back! A huge shout out of gratitude for all that were preparing and planning their art activities and at the ready to volunteer for the families that attend.”
Not all events have been ruined by the coronavirus pandemic, though.
According to Sierra Vista Unified School District spokesman Jacob Martinez, said the Buena High School choir’s planned trip to Ireland over spring break is still a go, though the district continues to monitor the coronavirus situation and the plans could change.
“We’re doing our best to stay on top of all the recommendations from the CDC, Arizona Department of Health and the Cochise County Health Department,” Martinez said. “We are making sure our custodial staff (throughout the district) are doing the best practices.”
In an email exchange between a concerned parent, SVUSD Superintendent Kelly Glass and Cochise County School Superintendent Jacqui Clay that was obtained by the Herald/Review, the parent voiced worry over the district’s decision to allow the students to go on the trip, and encouraged the district to not allow them back on campus for 14 days after their return.
“As a licensed practicing Respiratory Therapist I do have concerns,” wrote Jessica Lombardi in an email Monday to Clay, who then looped Glass in on the email. “Will the students and staff be quarantined for 14 days prior to being allowed back into the school? I would hope that this is something that has been thought about for this upcoming trip.
“There are numerous schools in this country that have actually canceled international travel for their students and communities safety. It is always better to be proactive than reactive. Though the risk may be low (at this current time) it is still something to be concerned about and something should be implemented if this trip is still approved.
“As I stated before I am a Respiratory Therapist and have worked in numerous hospitals for the past 20yrs and this should not be taken lightly. I have spoken with other parents and they are just as concerned as I am.”
Glass responded, saying the district is prepared to follow all local and federal health mandates, and noted in her Tuesday email that Ireland is currently not even assessed as a Level 1 country, in terms of threat level. According to information shared by Glass from the CDC, “CDC does not recommend canceling or postponing travel to destinations with level 1 travel notices because the risk of COVID-19 is thought to be low.” In fact, Glass wrote, “Ireland is currently categorized as ‘Risk of limited community transmission’, no different than the U.S.”
Lombardi was not assuaged, however.
“The incubation period is anywhere from 2-14 days,” Lombardi noted. “So if a student or faculty member were a carrier of COVID-19 one would never know until they have already had contact with others in the community.
“I understand the risk level is low at this time but one should be proactive and not reactive. ... So the question is, what is the school district going to implement upon the return of these students/faculty that were a part of this nonessential international trip? I am not asking you to cancel this trip I want to know what the EOP is to prevent the possible exposure to others.”
President Donald Trump on Wednesday took the extraordinary step of imposing a 30-day travel ban from European countries, which have been clobbered by the pandemic, though the ban excludes countries in the United Kingdom. While Ireland is not technically part of the UK — Northern Ireland is — people often consider it part of the UK when they speak, and it is not listed among the 14 European countries from which travel to the United States is banned.
Meanwhile, CDC officials warn that the end to the coronavirus crisis could be nowhere in sight, though they acknowledge that many people who contract the virus may experience minimal symptoms. But many will suffer a more serious fate, they said.
“As the trajectory of the outbreak continues, many people in the U.S. will at some point, either this year or next, get exposed to this virus,” Nancy Messonnier of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on a Monday media call. “And there’s a good chance many will become sick.”