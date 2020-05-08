SIERRA VISTA — Moms, and everyone else needing a haircut, can rejoice this Mother's Day weekend as hair salons reopened Friday under the direction of Gov. Ducey.
Mandy Griswold, owner of Hair by Wild Child in sierra Vista, said in less than a week she became fully booked for the next two weeks. She said she spoke to other salon owners, and they were having the same experience for being booked for weeks in advance.
"I won't be taking walk-ins for at least another week, because I won't be able to," Griswold said. "We totally expected (to be booked after) a month without salons."
Ducey ordered to close salons and barber shops on April 3. If is wasn't for the order Griswold, said she would have kept her business going.
"I was excited to get back to work," she said. "I didn't want to close but we had to because of COVID-19."
Returning to business doesn't mean returning to normal. Frequent salon goers will notice new procedures and safety measures put in place to contain the spread of the coronavirus. The Centers for Disease Controls (CDC) issued a list of recommended guidelines for salons and barber shops to implement.
The guidelines emphasize clients and employees should wear face masks, especially for services that require touching of the face, as well as gloves. The CDC also recommends a smaller customer base in salons, and that appointments should be canceled if a person is feeling sick.
Griswold said the doors to Gabby's Beauty Salon are locked and clients should wait in their cars until someone comes out and get them to prevent gatherings in the waiting room. Clients are asked to wear a mask, and if they don't have one then one will be given to them.
"We haven't had people complain about wearing a mask," Griswold said. "People would rather get their hair done and wear a mask then not be able to get their hair done."
She also said the employee are spending 30 minutes in between clients to clean, sanitize and disinfect everything the previous client may have come in contact with before another takes a seat in the spot.
Kim Wyatt, manager of Kim's Salon: A Paul Mitchell focus salon, said they are also following the CDC guidelines to protect themselves and their clients. They are limiting the number of clients in the store to three, one for each of their stylists, in addition to cleaning and sanitizing surfaces. Wyatt said they are asking customers to wear a mask and not to bring anyone with them so they can keep a limit on how many people are in the salon.
Wyatt said she is booked for weeks with clients she had to cancel on when the salon closures started and people who reached out during the closures to ask if they were open. She noted that 70 percent of the people calling want appointments right away, and she is doing the best they can to accommodate everyone without double booking — which limits possible exposure to COVID-19.
Wyatt said customers should check the salon's Facebook page, Kims Salon SV, for updates.
Both Wyatt and Griswold are considering adding hours to their schedules to accommodate the high demand for hair cuts, colors and other services.
Although Wyatt is happy to see her clients she hasn't seen in over a month, she said she hopes the government doesn't change their mind about opening up businesses again.
"I was hesitant, but it's good to be back," she said. "I don't know if we're at the lever to go back. We haven't flattened the levels (of COVID-19 cases)."
"Hopefully we're OK."