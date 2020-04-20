U.S. Sen. Martha McSally says the federal government is doing its part to help American citizens, small businesses and their employees make it through the COVID-19 pandemic, and discussed those very issues and more with local and Cochise County leaders on a recent conference call.
McSally held the call with officials from across the county, including City of Sierra Vista leaders, as part of an effort she is making to hear about constituent needs across the state as Arizona, like the rest of the nation, grapples with the many impacts of coronavirus, including the grave economic outlook the virus has ushered in.
"We invited leaders and also small businesses, anybody who wanted to join just to have a dialogue about the CARES Act, to make sure we're helping to inform people of what help is available financially, to individuals and to small businesses," McSally said. "And to hear what's going on in Cochise County, whether it's the financial impact or the virus, to answer questions.
"We've been doing these (conference calls) with counties across the state and it's just an opportunity via virtual means to engage with constituents and hear what's happening."
The CARES Act — formally the "Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act" — which McSally referred to was signed into law by President Donald Trump on March 27 after passage by the House and Senate. The act is a $2 trillion coronavirus economic stimulus package with several facets. Among the most well-known of those facets is the $1,200 paid to workers making less than $75,000 per year, or $3,400 to households of four (married couples with two children) that earn less than $150,000.
Another aspect of the CARES Act touted by McSally is the increase in unemployment pay of up to $600 per week for four months above what respective states currently pay to those who have lost their jobs and qualify for unemployment benefits. McSally said Cochise County and Arizona as a whole — over the last five weeks, nearly 420,000 Arizona residents have filed for unemployment benefits, or about 11.6 percent of the state's total workforce — will see significant aid as a result of the CARES Act.
"Cochise County is feeling (the COVID-19 pandemic) deeply," McSally said in an interview with the Herald/Review. "What we tried to do with the CARES Act, what the intent was with the act, was to get (financial aid) out to people, families, workers laid off, and small businesses so that they could hang on and survive and not go under; exist when we come out the other side of this."
McSally, who said she prefers to call the $1,200 checks being paid to residents "support and relief" rather than "stimulus," said another topic raised on her call with local leaders and officials was the Paycheck Protection Program. She referred to the PPP — which authorizes up to $349 billion in federal funds to go to small businesses in the form of forgivable loans used to pay their employees, even if those employees aren't currently working — as "another significant part of the CARES Act."
The PPP, McSally said, is a mechanism by which small businesses — even if they are essentially shut down for the foreseeable future, with no work to be done right now — can survive a cratered economy during the pandemic and still survive when things return to "normal."
"Many businesses consider themselves a family, and even if they're having to hibernate and they can't work right now, sticking together, there's benefits to that," the senator said. "That's why we designed it this way, to encourage employers and employees to stay connected to each other, and it's executed through any financial institution, instead of having every small business in America lining up for a government agency, which is always going to be the most inefficient way to do something."
Sen. McSally said the feedback she got on the conference call "was not surprising."
Sierra Vista Mayor Rick Mueller was among those on the call and his focus in responding to questions from the Herald/Review was on the PPP, which has received criticism for being underfunded and mismanaged. Many estimates had the PPP needing at least $1 trillion, nearly three times the amount initially allocated to the program, to accommodate all of the small businesses it intended to assist. Additionally, some big-name national restaurant and hotel chains received millions of dollars from the PPP, which was tapped dry within 2 1/2 weeks of the CARES Act's passage, before other small businesses could get a dime.
For example, the Washington Post reported, "Ruth’s Chris Steak House, a chain that has 150 locations and is valued at $250 million, reported receiving $20 million in funding from the small business portion of the" PPP.
Mueller said in an email, "PPP needs to be refunded by Congress now! Only cities and towns with populations under 50K should be considered for federal money to offset lack of revenue for the crisis period (March-May)."
McSally acknowledged the feedback she heard on the conference call regarding "the clunkiness and the glitches and the concerns with the rollout and the timing of approval for some of these (truly small businesses) that are just trying to hang in there and survive, many of which had to lay off their employees."
Another important topic of discussion in the call, McSally said, are the lessons learned from both the government's and citizens' reaction to the pandemic, and how those lessons can be applied to various localities — "What's happening in Cochise County is not the same as what's happening in New York City," she noted.
But, "it's not an on/off switch," McSally said. "We need a way for us to feel safe about allowing more people to go to work than are currently working, but do it in a way that (has more testing for the virus), so that employers can feel confident that their employees are not bringing the virus into the workplace."
Widespread testing is key, the senator said, in order to give us a better sense of how many people are carrying COVID-19, even among those who display no symptoms, as well as helping advance the science behind development of effective vaccines, which she said are being developed at "light speed."
McSally said she has pushed for legislation to aid rural hospitals such as Canyon Vista Medical Center in Sierra Vista.
"The challenges we have with rural hospitals is everyone was asked to stop doing elective procedures in order to preserve PPE (personal protective equipment)," she said. "But that's where a lot of the cash flow comes from, so there have been significant financial ramifications, especially for rural hospitals.
"So, we engaged on this and resources have already started to flow out to Sierra Vista and other rural hospitals."
Ultimately, McSally is pushing a message of hope and encouragement to her constituents, asking them to stick together during this difficult and often confusing time.
"My message is: We are going to — as Arizonans as Americans, like every other challenge in our country's history, people are rising to the occasion — we will get through this together," McSally said. "We will beat this virus. We're stronger, we're more unified, and we are going to get through this together. ... It's just inspiring, what people are doing to help one another get through this.
"We're clear-eyed and know we still have some hard days ahead of us here, but we're going to prevail. A message of hope, I think, is so important for people who are struggling and fearful right now."