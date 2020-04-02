Another layer of COVID-19 restrictions will affect the Naco port of entry into Mexico starting next week when the portal begins shutting down at night, officials said.
Beginning April 6, the port of entry off of South Towner Avenue in Naco, Arizona, will close from 10 p.m. until 6.a.m.
Cochise County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Carol Capas said Thursday that the measure is an extension of the restrictions instituted between the United States and Mexico on March 20.
The joint effort between the two governments restricts non-essential travel to either country in order to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Non-essential means traveling into either country for tourism or recreational purposes, officials from both countries have said.
Additionally, Mexican customs officials began taking the temperature of people crossing over from the U.S.
According to the U.S. Department of State website, “authorities of the state of Nuevo Leon are conducting mandatory health screening of travelers arriving from the United States. Travelers should expect significant delays and face the possibility of being forced to return to the United States or being kept in quarantine in Mexico.”
Authorities in Sonora began temperature checks of southbound pedestrians and motorists at the San Luis Río Colorado, Nogales, and Agua Prieta ports of entry, the State Department website shows. The Naco, Sonora, mayor’s office told the Herald/Review that the health screenings are also taking place there.
Last week, an activist group called “Sonorans for Health and Life” blocked the port of entry into Nogales, Sonora, in an effort to get the Mexican government’s attention. Protest leader Jose Luis Hernandez said the government was being too lax and not screening visitors from the U.S. closely enough for the deadly virus.
The group’s protest prompted Sonoran officials to start the temperature screening of visitors coming through Mexican customs check-in gates at the border.