SIERRA VISTA — Food City has called in the National Guard.
The Arizona-based grocery store chain accepted the National Guard's offer to help restock shelves left bare by the onslaught of shoppers buying up certain products amid the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said Thursday.
Ashley Shick, a spokeswoman for Bashas', the parent company of Food City, said there are "currently two to three soldiers assigned to a number of stores across the state."
Food City is the only grocery store chain in Sierra Vista that accepted the offer made by the National Guard after Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey announced that the military organization would be available to help keep store shelves stocked across Arizona in light of shortages prompted by the coronavirus scare.
Officials with Walmart, Fry's Foods and Safeway told the Herald/Review two weeks ago that they would not be enlisting the aid of the National Guard, even though it was offered.
Ducey called on the National Guard in early March after it became evident that supermarkets were struggling to keep their inventory going. The governor's request included National Guard assistance to food banks because of a decrease in those facilities' volunteers.
Shick would not comment specifically on why Food City decided to call in the National Guard, only to say: "Every grocery chain is making their decisions based on what their needs are and what works best for their teams. The National Guard was activated by Governor Ducey and we were offered services by the National Guard for temporary support restocking our shelves, which is a great help to our store-level teams that are working around the clock to execute enhanced and rigorous cleaning schedules."
Shick said Food City stores are getting restocked weekly.
"We are doing multiple shipments from our distribution center every week," she said in an email.
The National Guard's presence at the Sierra Vista Food City has been even more frequent than that, but their helping hands will stop this weekend.
"They are at that location every other evening but it is only through this Saturday," Shick said.
Food City is open between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m. Shopping hours for seniors 65 and over, are Wednesday's only, from 5 a.m. to 6 a.m.