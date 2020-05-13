The number of new confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona has jumped as more testing becomes available, but a testing blitz in Cochise County did not produce similar results, according to data provided by the state.
Lat weekend marked the second installment of Arizona's coronavirus "testing blitz" and the first one to take place in Cochise County. Around 500 tests were administered by health care workers with Chiricahua Community Health Center at the Oscar Yrun Community Center.
Despite the large volume of new tests reported in the county Wednesday, the total number of confirmed cases remained at 43, with ten cases and no deaths, according to the data.
But across the state, 440 new cases and 32 new cases were reported as Gov. Ducey begins lifting his shut-down directive and business closures. Experts have long warned that confirmed cases would rise with the number of available tests. More than 6,700 new tests were reported statewide Wednesday, including more than 500 new test results in Cochise County.
This story is developing.