BISBEE — The number of COVID–19 cases continue to decline, but people are still being hospitalized and dying from the virus in Cochise County, particularly the elderly.
During the COVID–19 update work session Friday with the Board of Supervisors Ann English, Peggy Judd and Tom Crosby, Cochise Health and Social Services (CHSS) Director Alicia Thompson and staff provided an overview of the impact the virus on the county population.
Martha Montano, county lead epidemiologist, told the supervisors 18 more people have died from the virus since the Feb. 4 work session, another 31 have been hospitalized and 1,776 people contracted it. All total, 30,489 people have been infected, 1,279 hospitalized and 529 have died.
Montano said, “Our hospitals remain busy, so it’s still too early to stop mitigation efforts.”
Among the deaths, Thompson said people in the county 55 and over continue to suffer and die from the virus. Since some people have the virus but no symptoms, there is no reason to relax the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendations of wearing masks in indoor settings, washing hands, staying home when sick and getting vaccinated still stand. The state of emergency in Arizona has not been rescinded as yet, so she said it was important for people to remain vigilant.
However, contact tracing on a universal level, meaning all age groups, will be cut back to focus primarily on the more vulnerable part of the population.
“We’re transitioning away from universal case investigation and contact tracing at this point in the COVID–19 pandemic to a more strategic approach of outbreak investigations and targeted case investigations,” said Thompson. “Universal case investigation and contact tracing was implemented in spring 2020 to slow COVID–19 transmission, but much has changed over the past year prompting the need for a revised public health approach.”
This move was recommended in a joint statement of a number of associations such as the Association of Public Health Laboratories, Association of State and Territorial Health Officials and the National Association of County and City Health Officials.
With home test kits available, people will be able to tell if they have been infected, but those results are not certified, Thompson continued. To get a lab certified test, a visit to a physician or at a certified testing site is required. A test done at home is not considered a lab certified test.
“The county will only be looking at those people who have a lab certified result,” she said.
According to Vicky King, Clinical Services Director, the county is focusing on Benson and Willcox as part of the new rapid testing protocol which includes referrals to providers for ongoing treatment of the illness.
Daniel Williamson, county school epidemiologist, reported a total of 1,250 school related cases since the start of the new semester on Jan. 3. There were 189 new cases of COVID-19 in county schools with 15% of those added since the last work session.
King stated the county was continuing efforts to keep the public informed through social media posts as there is still a need for people to know what steps are necessary to protect themselves.
One thing Thompson and Kim Mitchell, county Public Health Emergency Preparedness, wanted the public to know a lack of hospital staffing created the problem with available bed spaces at Canyon Vista Medical Center creating a need for more hands onsite. The county contacted the state to request help from the Paramedic Strike Team and Department of Defense Medical Team. The teams are still helping CVMC.
As the number of positive cases continues to decline, Thompson said there was no longer a need for the bi-monthly meetings, and she will contact the supervisors if she determines a work session is necessary.