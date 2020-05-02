No one saw COVID-19 coming — including Copper Queen Community Hospital Emergency Preparedness Coordinator James Lundstrom and other hospital staff.
As the pandemic began, the hospital created a task force to come up with a game plan to keep the staff safe and informed of how they were going to stay prepared and up to code with the guidelines. In early March, Lundstrom and the task force activated the emergency plan in order to be as prepared as they can be and in compliance with state and federal government.
Being a frontline employee gave Lundstrom a unique perspective on the virus and the impact that it had. He saw an increase in precaution he and the other hospital employees had to take.
“It scares me,” he said. “It scares me a lot because I fall in the demographic with the worst outcomes.”
“When you see the stats and report them every day, it wares on you mentally,” he said.
Lundstrom said as the emergency preparedness coordinator, he is in charge of the plans for natural disasters like hurricanes and tornadoes. But with the pandemic came new fear and put the hospital, Lundstrom and everyone else in uncharted water.
“I’ve never seen a pandemic like this before,” he said. “I don’t know if anybody could be prepared for something like this.”
Since the pandemic, Lundstrom’s job has shifted to becoming Chief Medical Officer Edward Millier’s COVID-19 liaison, and filling all the required data with the county and state health departments.
“The toughest and scariest part is making sure we’re ready to face the surge if it does happen,” Lundstrom said. “Normal suppliers are exhausted. We do the best we can to preserve what we have.”
The national and local shortages for PPE and hand sanitizer were felt inside the hospital. Lundstrom said they are preserving the disposable hospital gowns for suspected and positive COVID-19 patients, and using ones that can be laundered for others.
“It’s been a rollercoaster with supplies,” Lundstrom said. “Our lab manager was making hand sanitizer for a couple weeks because we were depleted.”
Working with minimal medical supplies was one thing from the pandemic Lundstrom was prepared for.
He said he has been in the emergency medicine field for over 25 years, most of which was outside of Arizona. Lundstrom was a medic in the Army for 14 years before retiring in 2006. He was deployed as a frontline medic in Iraq and was awarded the combat medical badge for his work.
“Working with minimal supplies is something the Army prepared me for,” Lundstrom said. “I’ve seen a lot of stuff in my day (but) there’s a lot of unknowns (right now).”
He and his wife moved to Arizona two years ago from Wisconsin after she took a job at the hospital.
When Lundstrom’s current position was created, he decided to apply and got the job. Outside of the hospital the couple runs a dog rescue, which they started prior to moving to the area.
Since the pandemic started Lundstrom said he’s been working more than double the hours he had before, which has taken time away from the rescue. But he looks forward to spending more time on the business.