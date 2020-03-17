Dear Business Owners:
In many places, businesses are already facing challenges due to COVID-19. In an effort to support our local businesses, AREDF will be working with state and federal government to address challenges in Cochise County.
We’re inviting you to participate by submitting an Estimated Disaster Economic Injury Worksheet for Business as a first step in compiling a list of needs for businesses in our communities. To find the worksheet, go online to https://www.aredf.org/events.
If you haven’t experienced a hardship in your business at this time, but foresee a hardship should the progression of COVID-19 persist, please communicate the expected hardship(s), such as difficulty covering payroll, loss of revenue, supply replenishment etc. Please be sure to specify that these adversities are related to COVID-19.
Submitting Completed Forms: Scan to georgievm@aredf.org I Fax to (520) 458-7453
You are also welcome to forward this message to business owners in your network.
In the meantime
We encourage your organization to rethink the way you’re doing business.
How can a change in processes and procedures make you more flexible and agile when normal activities are disrupted by an unexpected event? Is there a new technology that can bridge the gap? Do you currently have a rainy-day fund? What needs to be adjusted in order to address the unexpected with greater ease in the future?
— Submitted by the Arizona Regional Economic Development Foundation