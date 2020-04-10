SIERRA VISTA — Since its inception, the Sierra Vista Farmers Market hasn't been halted — until coronavirus hit.
Winnie Struse, manager for the Sierra Vista Farmers Market, said since the market started in 2005 there hasn't been a hiatus like this. The Sierra Vista Farmers Market was closed in mid March after the City of Sierra Vista pulled event permits in response to the gathering guidelines put in place by Governor Doug Ducey.
"On March 16, the city revoked all of its special event permits for mass gatherings over the following eight weeks to heed the first guidelines concerning group gatherings and social distancing issued by the CDC, the White House, and Gov. Doug Ducey’s Office," city Manager Chuck Potucek said in a emailed statement to the Herald/Review.
"This resulted in the farmers market not being able to operate in Veterans Memorial Park. The status of the farmers market occurring on city property will not change until we receive updated guidance from the governor’s office regarding social distancing and group gatherings of 10 or more people. The farmers market is still be able to operate in Sierra Vista during this time, just not on city property."
While the farmers market can operate elsewhere, Struse said she didn't want to find a new site, since one of the benefits of the Sierra Vista Farmers Market is the social aspect if hosts for many people.
"There's not a different location we want to go to," she said. "It's more a meeting place or gathering than the grocery store."
She said all of her decisions were made with the safety of vendors and patrons of the market in mind.
In the meantime, Struse is encouraging vendors to reach out directly to customers, and the community to contact the businesses they are looking to purchase from. A list of the more than 50 venders who attend the Sierra Vista Farmers Market and their contacts can be found at https://bit.ly/2VfjALk.
Dennis Moroney, a longtime vendor of both the Sierra Vista and Bisbee farmer markets, is adapting his business so he can still serve customers and maintain his business. Moroney owns Sky Island Meats and sells all natural grass fed beef, lamb, salmon, goat, peanut butter and wool from his ranch.
Moroney and a few other venders from the farmers market have been selling their products from their vehicles in the lot in front of the Sierra Vista Food Co-op. He said he and his wife are adhering to safety guidelines like wearing gloves, masks and sanitizing after each transaction.
"We present the choices instead of having customers touch the products," Moroney said.
He is also setting up in Bisbee at 72 Erie St. on Saturdays, since the Bisbee farmers market is also closed.
"It feels no less safe than the workers at the grocery store," Moroney said.
The change in business model has caused Moroney to see less customers, but says the dollar amounts per transaction are up since people are buying larger quantities. Despite sales being OK for now, he still would rather be at the parks.
"What we would prefer is to open the market, but let us operate the market with guidelines for a safe and healthy environment," Moroney said.
Judy Goodenough, also known as the Peach Lady of Hereford, has also had to adapt her business for the winter and hopes she won't have to in the summer months, when her peaches are ready for picking. Goodenough said she has been delivering her winter vegetables to her customers. She has relied on email and phone communication with each of them.
In the summer, from July to mid September, Goodenough sells her peaches in the Mesquite Tree parking lot. She said she sells out of her 100 pounds in a day, sometimes two days. Goodenough says she doesn't normally deliver her peaches because she doesn't have enough time.
"I'm hoping this pandemic doesn't last to the first of July," she said. "If it's not, because I have emails for customers, I can prepack my peaches."
Strouse says the best way to find a vendor or product you are looking for is to reach directly out to the vendor so they have your contact information which helps them keep customers up-to-date with what they have and coordination for meet ups can be made.
"It'll pass," she said. "We'll get through this."