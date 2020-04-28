We agree with the Arizona Attorney General’s argument that the U.S. Supreme Court must overturn a decision by the federal 9th Circuit Court of Appeals on the state law that prohibits ballot harvesting.
The irony in this statement is that we don’t necessarily oppose ballot harvesting.
We strongly disagree with the characterization by the federal court that Arizona, and specifically the state Republican Party, is racist. That was the logic relied on by Judge William Fletcher in writing the majority opinion of the appeals court to void the state’s law.
First, what is “ballot harvesting?” It is the practice of collecting early and absentee ballots and turning them over to election officials.
This was common in some communities. Prior to when Arizona adopted the law in 2016, political and civic groups would offer to pick up and deliver ballots to polling places.
In some areas of the country, it has been a ceremonial practice on a Sunday leading up to an election. Parishioners put their ballot in the collection plate. Church officials gather up the ballots and turn them in at a polling place.
The Republican-majority in the 2016 state Legislature saw the potential for fraud. At one point during the debate, former Yuma Sen. Don Shooter was mocked by those opposing the ban when he told reporters that it was a “common practice” to steam open ballot envelopes and change votes. The GOP was further embarrassed when an employee of former Secretary of State, Republican Michelle Reagan, admitted he had “harvested” ballots in his boss’s office and turned them over to election officials, apparently skirting the state law.
The fact that Arizona has never had a reported case of ballot fraud resulting from “harvesting” has never mattered to Republicans. As a party, they see the potential for fraud and that is apparently enough.
Brnovich also points out in his argument to the Supreme Court that the practice isn’t completely outlawed. Exceptions on who can handle ballots include everyone from election officials and mail carriers to family and household members and caregivers.
The Supreme Court will now decide whether to consider Attorney General Brnovich’s argument and the final outcome of this legal dispute is still months away.
Our dispute is really with Judge Fletcher’s blanket assessment of Arizona as racist. The judge points at historical events dating as far back as our days as a territory — prior to 1912.
While there is no question that Arizona has a history — it also has a future. Judge Fletcher’s opinion makes it impossible for the state to escape its history and thereby casts the future.
We don’t agree.
Arizona is rapidly changing, with its population growth among the fastest in the nation.
Foreordaining the state as racist is an untrue assessment that ignores a brighter future.