REGION — Despite talk of sharply curtailing travel between the United States and Mexico, federal agents at Naco and Douglas ports of entry said Friday afternoon they had not received instructions on restricting travel between the two nations.
Supervisors at both locations — the ports of entry are run by the Office of Field Operations under the U.S. Department of Customs and Border Protection — said the border was "wide open" and it was business as usual.
That was at 1:30 p.m., less than 12 hours before the travel restrictions are supposed to take effect between the two governments at 11:59 p.m. Friday.
An Office of Field Operations supervisor at the Naco port of entry on Towner Avenue in Naco, Arizona, said he would likely have more information later in the day.
Ricardo Pineda, the Consul of Mexico in Douglas, sent the Herald/Review an email Friday outlining the agreement between both countries. Pineda stressed that the border is not closing, but there will be restrictions for "non-essential" travel. The latter is described as traveling for tourism or recreational reasons.
The email states that both governments recognize the importance of crossing the border for "medications that save lives," and other medical needs. The email says the restrictions would be in place for about a month, and could last longer if need be.
The ban does not include commercial traffic and remains in place as long as needed, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said.
By excluding commercial traffic from the ban, the two governments substantially softened the economic effects. Also, fewer Americans are heading south because of a statewide stay-at-home order in California and a State Department warning advising Americans not to travel abroad.
Douglas Mayor Robert Uribe said he took to social media Friday and warned residents of the city to come back to the U.S. if they're in Agua Prieta or any other area of Mexico because of the upcoming restrictions.
"Any #DouglasAZ resident OUTSIDE of the country please return home!" Uribe wrote on his Twitter page Friday morning.
The Associated Press contributed to the report.