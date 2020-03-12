REGION — School events are being canceled. Travel bans are in place and schools across the country are closing as health officials scramble to contain the coronavirus outbreak.
To date, there have been no confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in Cochise County, but widespread precautionary measures are underway to protect students and staff.
While no public schools in the Sierra Vista area have reported closures, the virus is causing the cancellation of a number of school-related events, especially those that involve travel to different areas.
Cochise College and the University of Arizona are extending spring breaks for one week, but local public schools are not taking that action at this time.
The following list touches on precautionary measures schools are taking, as well as some of the impacts the virus has caused for local schools. Information for Bisbee Unified School District was not available by press time.
SIERRA VISTA UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT
“Our district is staying on top of this issue and we are following the recommendations from state and county health officials,” said Jacob Martinez, the district’s public information officer. “Spring break is next week, so school will not be in session during that time.”
SVUSD Superintendent Kelly Glass sent an email to parents to inform them of actions the district is taking as it monitors the situation.
Based on an update from the Governor’s Office and Cochise County Health Services officials, schools are not being advised to close or make changes to schedules at this time, Glass says in the email.
The district plans to continue monitoring the county and CDC recommendations and will make changes as necessary. Parents are advised to check the district website as new information will be posted as it comes in.
While the virus is not impacting classes or schedules, there are some disappointing cancellations when it comes to activities that require travel.
Forty-two members of Buena High School’s advanced choral groups — Concert Choir and Dynamics — along with 24 adults, were set to leave for a trip to Ireland this week. That trip will not be happening.
“This was a huge disappointment for the students and everyone who worked so hard to raise money to make this possible,” said Choir instructor Jill Brown. “An All State Choir event in Gilbert also was canceled, so it has been a disappointing week for our choir students.”
Ten Buena JROTC cadets have been training for the 26-mile Bataan Memorial Death March at the White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico, with the event slated for Sunday. The two teams of five cadets were set to leave early Saturday morning, but the march has been canceled because of concerns about the corona virus pandemic, impacting more than 10,000 participants from all over the country.
Thirteen-year-old Ryan Wilde, a Joyce Clark Middle School eighth-grader, qualified for the state MathCounts competition in Chandler, with the event set for March 28. However, the National MathCounts website has called for the cancelation of all state competitions held after March 12.
The website states: “The results of state competitions that have already taken place will stand. For the remaining states that are not hosting a state competition this year, the MathCounts national office is working on an alternate method for determining the national competitors and will make an announcement about this no later than March 31, 2020.”
TOMBSTONE UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT
“More than anything, when it comes to dealing with this outbreak, we are staying in close contact with Cochise County Health officials and following their recommendations,” said TUSD Superintendent Robert Devere. “We are giving our student and staff attendance numbers to the County Health Department every day for them to monitor.
Devere said state health officials are advising schools across the state to treat the situation on a local level by staying in close contact with their county health officials.
“And that’s exactly what we’re doing,” he said. “According to our health department, there are no confirmed cases in Cochise County at this time, so that’s good news,” he said.
“In addition, the Arizona Interscholastic Association (AIA) has sent out a notice stating that if a school needs to cancel an event because of coronavirus, there will not be a penalty charged to the school,” Devere said.
The pandemic caused cancellations to four different events for Tombstone High School’s JROTC.
Like Buena, the Tombstone was prepared to send two teams of five cadets to the Bataan event in New Mexico. In addition, the precision rifle team qualified for a national competition in Camp Perry, Ohio, which has been canceled, as was a regional rifle competition in Utah.
“We also were planning to participate in the Junior Cadet Leadership Challenge Camp on Fort Huachuca from March 26th through the 31st, but that has been canceled as well,” said JROTC Army Instructor Dan Kilpatrick.
Spring break for the Tombstone School starts this weekend, with students returning to school March 23.
“While our schools are closed for spring break, we are planning to go in and thoroughly clean and sanitize all three sites,” Devere said. “Students are being reminded of the importance of frequent hand washing and we’re following all recommended precautions that come through our health experts.”
Elsewhere in the state, a town in rural southeastern Arizona closed schools Thursday while health officials determine whether students had been exposed to the coronavirus. But there were no plans for a statewide shutdown.
Widespread shutdowns were not necessary at this point because there isn’t a broad spread of the virus, said Jessica Rigler, assistant director at the state Department of Health Services. The state has reported nine cases of the coronavirus.
In addition, Rigler said the COVID-19 virus doesn’t affect children in the same way as older adults, who can get severe symptoms. Schools provide lots of other services, such as free and reduced price lunches and stability for children.
The Pima Unified School District announced Wednesday night there was a report that an unspecified number of elementary school students were possibly exposed to “”to an unknown illness.”
The statement said schools would be closed Thursday out of caution while health officials determined whether the illness involved the coronavirus.
Despite the state’s decision for schools to remain open, four large school districts in metro Phoenix announced late Thursday that they would shut down because of the new coronavirus.
The Alhambra Elementary School District in west Phoenix and Glendale is on spring break but announced it won’t reopen Monday and remain closed indefinitely. The district has 15 schools and has more than 14,000 students.
The Cartwright Elementary School District is also on Spring recess and announced it was closing indefinitely starting Monday. The district has 21 schools teaching more than 17,000 students in west Phoenix’s Maryvale community.