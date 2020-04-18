Being the top soldier at the U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence and Fort Huachuca is challenging enough, but during these COVID-19 times, Major General Laura A. Potter is undaunted as she ensures her troops, their families, and civilians both on and off the post that the community will get through this pandemic together.
Each week in the installation’s Facebook Live COVID-19 Town Hall, Potter and her commanders spend an hour giving the public a look into the post and how it is dealing with the coronavirus. Potter, the mother of two boys, exudes calm and a sense of security when she speaks to the public about the health scourge that is ravaging the world.
She recently answered some questions for the Herald/Review about how she is keeping her cool and that of her soldiers and family, during these uncertain times.
Herald/Review: You have a tremendous responsibility. Yet each week in the Facebook COVID- 19 town hall, you exude calmness, serenity and compassion. How do you do it?
MG Laura Potter: I am very fortunate to be surrounded by a great team of professionals who share the burden of this responsibility. Our great US Army Garrison team, led by Col. Chad Rambo, CSM James Prasse, and Heidi Malarchik; our Medical Treatment Facility, led by Lt. Col. Wendy Gray and Command Sergeant Major Jan Miller; and the command teams of all of our tenant organizations who have been working diligently to employ teleworking options and to enforce social distancing for those who must be at work, creating the conditions inside their organizations that allow us to minimize the chance of spread on Fort Huachuca.
We collectively have routine meetings among the tenant organizations to share information and best practices. The leaders on this base really inspire me and they make this very hard situation manageable.
HR: You drive/walk around the installation as much as time permits. What are you telling your soldiers during these uncertain times when you run into them?
LP: “First and foremost, I am encouraging soldiers — whether permanent party or our training population — to be calm, optimistic and confident that we will all get through this. I make an effort to talk to soldiers, civilians, and family members and assure them that if we all follow the measures we are implementing on the base, and the CDC guidance, that we will best posture ourselves for a good outcome. These are unprecedented times, but the Army as an institution is trained to project strength and confidence in the most daunting times. That is the approach we need from everyone until this pandemic is behind us.
HR: You have been through several missions and situations in your military career. How does this pandemic and its rampant spread, compare to the challenges you have faced in serving your country?
LP: The Army is a values-based institution; those values carry us to victory on and off the battlefield. The values that come to mind first in answering this question are duty, selfless service, and personal courage. Duty is being able to accomplish a complex combination of missions and tasks as part of a team. We are asking people across the base to modify how they operate, to step up and take on new missions, and to ensure we are doing this as part of a cohesive team.
Selfless services includes the commitment of each team member to go a little further, endure a little longer, and be value added to the effort. It is the selfless service and discipline of each person on the team that will allow us to succeed. Personal courage is the ability to face fear, danger or adversity. In these trying times, we are asking people to face this COVID-19 challenge and help us beat it.
HR: You often talk about your family during town hall sessions. What do you tell your kids regarding this pandemic and how we will all get through it?
LP: I have two children, ages 13 and 5. I gain a lot of insight by looking at COVID-19 through their eyes, whether that is the challenge of staying home for school, the lack of regular interaction with friends, or concerns about their grandparents’ health. My oldest son watches the news, reads things online and asks some really good questions. I don’t sugar coat things with him — I think it is important that he understands how serious the virus is and why we are making the changes at home that we are.
It is a little different with my youngest son, but we do talk about it. It is also important that we give our children a sense of calm, which we do by keeping a routine they are used to, and that we give them hope, which we do by talking about things we will do as a family once the current restrictions are lifted.
HR: How do you think COVID-19 will change the way the Army does things now, if at all?
LP: The Army has already made tremendous strides in combatting the spread of COVID-19. For our mission at the Intelligence Center of Excellence, we are expanding our ability to do distance learning and virtual training for all of our courses; across all of the missions on the base we are learning a great deal about what we can accomplish via telework and how to leverage technology to make us more efficient. Units across the Army are gathering lessons learned from this COVID-19 period so that we can share best practices.