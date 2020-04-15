The mental health and spiritual condition of soldiers, their families and civilians on Fort Huachuca during the coronavirus pandemic and its accompanying upheaval, was a main topic discussed Tuesday evening in the weekly COVID-19 Facebook Town Hall at the installation.
Major General Laura Potter started off the one-hour session - the town hall is broadcast live each Tuesday between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. on the Fort Huachuca Facebook page - addressing questions she's received regarding resiliency and how some individuals are coping mentally with the major changes brought on by the pandemic.
Potter invited Major Alfonso Alvarez, Director of Behavioral Health Services at the Raymond W. Bliss Army Health Center, and Chaplain Kevin Weston, to the town hall, so each could offer tips on how to stay the course mentally and spiritually in the face of COVID-19.
"I asked them to join us tonight...so that we can also (learn) how to combat those things that test our resiliency," Potter said.
The first point Alvarez touched on was social isolation. Different from social distancing, social isolation includes not speaking to or seeing anyone. He advised against that.
"This is the time to reach out and make connections," Alvarez said.
He said people struggling with the restrictions and changes brought on by the pandemic could also benefit from calling someone who might need their emotional support also.
"Support your children and your families...have a dialogue with your significant other," Alvarez said.
The major said children especially need consistency during such shaky times, and at least one adult who is always there to provide that stability.
He also cautioned against stressing over situations that are beyond a person's control.
Chaplain Weston, meanwhile, offered some words regarding prayer, spirituality and meditation.
"During this time, we're a team going through this together," he said. "Our team is standing by to help you."
"This is a time for renewal," Weston added. "A time to reconnect."
Weston said he recognizes that many on the installation may be concerned about loved ones they may be unable to see because of travel restrictions. He advised that it's important to "make peace with yourself and make peace with your God, if that's what you believe in."
Weston also suggested meditation, a practice he himself is undertaking.
"I am meditating myself on some things and how we're going to handle COVID-19," he said.