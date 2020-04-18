On Thursday, the Salvation Army Sierra Vista Corps held a special drive-through food distribution for people whose jobs have been terminated or hours cut because of the coronavirus epidemic. The distribution is also for low income individuals or families in need.
“This is a special distribution that we held on April 16, with food provided by the Southern Arizona Community Food Bank as a result of the increased need we’re experiencing because of economic impacts from the pandemic,” said Capt. Carlos Souza of the Salvation Army Sierra Vista Corps.
Rotarians from all four Sierra Vista Rotary Clubs as well as the Mountain Empire Club in Sonoita were on hand to help with Thursday’s distribution as a community service project, said Hank Huisking, one of the “Rotary at Work” organizers who contacted the different clubs for assistance with the project.
“We got a great response from our local clubs,” she said. “It’s exciting that we have so many people available and willing to come out and work together like this. It makes me feel good to be able to help the community when it’s really needed.”
With an increase in the number of people taking advantage of the food distributions in Sierra Vista, Souza and his volunteers are tracking the numbers.
"We may be holding more Thursday distributions, depending on the need," he said. "We are seeing at least 300 cars lined up for for food at these drive-through distributions. We're estimating there has been about a 30 percent increase in the number of people who take advantage of these distributions, and that number could go up."
The increase in demand also means the Salvation Army will need more volunteers, noted Souza who said he appreciates the Rotarians for for their support.
"It's because of civic organizations and volunteers that we're able to provide these kinds of services for our community," he said. "We are blessed to have the strong community support that we receive."