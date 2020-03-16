Below is a running list of closures, event cancellations and postponements across the county. Herald/Review staff will continue to update this list as best we can. If you are aware of an item that should be on the list but is missing, please reach out directly to Herald/Review Media Managing Editor Tim Woods and/or City Editor Andrew Paxton at tim.woods@myheraldreview.com and andrew.paxton@myheraldreview.com, respectively.
The list is as comprehensive as possible and will be updated regularly. Items are listed in no particular order of priority or chronology:
The Boys & Girls Club of Sierra Vista will remain OPEN until a minimum of Wednesday, March 18, 2020. The Club will use public information to determine whether we will be open on Thursday and Friday, March 19 and 20th 2020.
The Club will CLOSE the following week of Monday, March 23 through Friday, March 27.
As a result of CDC guidance published March 15, 2020, the Sierra Vista Symphony Association rescheduled Men Who Cook to May 23, 2020. Same time and location. Only the date has changed.
It is with a heavy heart that the Arizona Educational Foundation announces the postponement of the Arizona State Spelling Bee. We have closely been monitoring and evaluating the situation around COVID-19 to ensure we are taking the necessary measures to protect the health and well-being of students and their families. As a result, we have made the difficult decision to postpone the Arizona State Spelling Bee originally scheduled for March 21, 2020.
At this time, we do not have a new date selected for the State Spelling Bee. In the event we determine it is safe to reschedule, a notification will be issued immediately.
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and School Superintendent Kathy Hoffman have closed all Arizona schools at least through March 27 in response to the coronavirus pandemic. They said a final decision on when to resume schooling will depend on how things develop.
- Herald/Review Media's Academic All-Star and Golden Apple Awards event scheduled for Saturday, March 28, has been postponed indefinitely. The event to honor the brightest minds in Cochise County schools and the educators who mold them will hopefully be rescheduled for a date prior to the 2020-2021 school year beginning.
The Autism Society of Southern Arizona's 14th Annual Autism Walk & Resource Fair on Saturday, April 4th, has been postponed until late summer or early fall. A new date for the event should be announced next week.
Due to the COVID-19 virus, we are taking precautionary measures at the Copper Queen Library and are postponing March programs scheduled, and temporarily stopping our pre-school and youth programs for the last two weeks of March, at the Library and at the CQL Annex. These events include the AZ Humanities program with Win Holden (3/17) our CQL/CSP Film series, “Harriet” (3/18), the City Manager Office Hour (3/19), the Bisbaby Boom Party (3/20), The Mirage Literary Celebration (3/21), the Paper Airplane Club (3/21), Theresa Emrie (3/24), the Poetry Critique Society (3/30), and Michael Bowden (3/31), as well as all pre-school weekly programs. The presentations will be rescheduled as soon as possible.
The Arizona Regional Economic Development Foundation canceled its Import/Export for Businesses Workshop scheduled for March 31.
In Bisbee, the Central School Project canceled its MAKE Youth Arts Fest.
All events at the Sierra Vista Public Library (this also impacts reservations for the library’s public meetings spaces)
All events and programs at The Cove, to include the Spring Break Bash on Friday, March 20.
Spring Bazaar on Saturday, March 21.
Easter Eggstravaganza on Saturday, March 28.
Arizona Coyotes Hockey Game Trip on Saturday, March 28.
Firebolt Youth Triathlon on Saturday, April 4.
Gaslight Theatre Trip to Buccaneers of the Caribbean on Saturday, April 11.
Friday Family Fun Night: Family Face Off on Friday, April 17.
Daddy & Daughter Glaze-a-Piece Tea Party on Saturday, April 25.
Mother & Son Country Two-Step Party on Saturday, May 9.
West End Fair on Saturday, May 2.
Physical Fitness & Sports Wellness Fair on Saturday, May 2.
The ARIZONA@WORK Southeastern Arizona's 2020 Spring Hiring Fair and Nursing Career Fair is being postponed for now and rescheduled to a later date to be determined.
In Sierra Vista, the University of Arizona South is making adjustments to keep everyone safe and healthy.
Students will not physically return to the Sierra Vista campus.
Starting March 18, all Spring 2020 classes will moved to online through the end of the semester.
Our on-campus testing center is closed.
Our Sierra Vista campus is open, however with very limited staff. In-person services will not be readily available.