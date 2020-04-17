SIERRA VISTA —The local Salvation Army is celebrating a new addition to its food distribution program for Sierra Vista and the surrounding communities.
“We just received a wonderful new refrigerated food truck which will allow us to provide food for people throughout the area,” said Captain Carlos Souza. “This is something we’ve wanted for two years now, and it has finally happened for us,” added Souza, who has dubbed the new addition the “Salvation Army Hope Truck.”
“We believe this is a perfect name for our truck because it brings hope to people in need.”
Funding for the truck came through two $30,000 grants, one form the Southern Arizona Community Food Bank, and the second from the Arizona Association of Food Banks.
The Salvation Army needs to raise an additional $39,000 to cover the truck’s total cost, which Souza hopes to do through different funding sources and other grant opportunities.
“This truck represents a wonderful collaboration between the Salvation Army and the two food bank organizations that provided the grant money,” Souza said. “Our main goal with this truck is to provide fresh produce and nonperishable foods to people living in the rural communities of Huachuca City, Hereford and Palominas, so they can have healthier food choices.”
The three communities have very limited resources when it comes to fresh produce, as none have grocery stores, noted Souza, who added that the truck also benefits people living in Sierra Vista.
“We (Salvation Army) have been offered opportunities to get perishable foods from grocery stores in Tucson, which greatly increases our capacity to serve everyone in this area with a wider variety of food selections,” he said. “Because this is a refrigerated truck, we’re going to have access to more eggs, dairy products, meat, lunch meat and fresh produce. So everyone benefits.”
After receiving the truck on Tuesday, Souza said he was at Food City on Wednesday picking up pallets of milk and fresh eggs.
The Salvation Army received a $75,000 Legacy Foundation grant which will be used to prepare meals that will be delivered to certain groups of people throughout Sierra Vista and surrounding communities.
“These meals are intended for home-bound seniors and veterans,” Souza said. “We also will be delivering to school children so they will have two meals on Saturday and Sunday when school is not in session.
“This generous Legacy Foundation grant allows us to reach more people who are in need of healthy, prepared meals that they can heat up quickly in a microwave,” he added.
Now that the truck has arrived, the Salvation Army is seeking volunteer drivers for food deliveries and trips to Tucson to pick up food donations from different suppliers. Volunteers are also needed to help prepare the meals that are being delivered.
"The people of this community are so generous with their time and are willing to help when we reach out for volunteers," Souza said. "We are truly blessed to be part of a community that comes together like this to lend a hand in difficult times."