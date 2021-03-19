TOMBSTONE — Copper Queen Community Hospital is offering a COVID vaccination clinic at Tombstone High School from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday (03/20/21).
The clinic is for residents living in the following communities: Tombstone, with zip code 85638, St. David, 85630, McNeal, 85617 and Gleeson/Elfrida, 85610.
Proof of residency or employment in these communities, such as a rental agreement, official letterhead from employer, employee badge, paystub, etc. is required.
Eligibility for this vaccine is restricted to healthcare workers, education and childcare workers, such protective services occupations as law enforcement, department of corrections employees and fire services, as well as anyone 55 and older.
To receive a vaccination, a valid photo ID is required.
While the vaccinations are free, those with a medical insurance card are asked to bring their medical insurance information.
The Moderna vaccine will be administered at this clinic, and there is a required 15-minute wait after receiving the vaccine to monitor for adverse reactions.
Preregistration is recommended. To preregister, go to: https://podvaccine.azdhs.gov.
Those who need help getting registered can go to the Arizona Department of Health Services hotline at: 1-844-542-8201.
Same day on-site registration slots also will be available on a first come, first served basis to eligible recipients until vaccine supplies are exhausted.
This clinic is designed as a walk-in vaccination POD at Tombstone High School, 1211 N. Yellow Jacket Way, located east of Highway 80.
Participants with confirmed appointments need to arrive on time.