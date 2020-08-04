SIERRA VISTA — Despite being two weeks away from the scheduled start of school, districts are still in limbo about how the academic year will begin.
State Superintendent of Schools Kathy Hoffman released a statement Monday night saying Arizona is not ready for in-person or hybrid learning for the Aug. 17 date she and Governor Doug Ducey set for schools to offer in-person services.
“As school leaders, we should prepare our families and teachers for the reality that it is unlikely that any school community will be able to reopen safely for in-person or hybrid instruction by August 17th,” Hoffman said in her statement. “Arizona is experiencing high community spread in rural and urban communities alike, and students and teachers should not be congregating in our school facilities.”
Cochise County Superintendent of Schools Jacqui Clay said the letter is most likely Hoffman’s response to receiving more information and data from the state health department.
“It looks like a warning,” Clay said of Hoffman’s letter. “Experts are collaborating. We as a county have been together. (The Cochise County health department) were always on our team.”
Sierra Vista Unified School District Superintendent Eric Holmes told the district's governing board Tuesday night they will stick to the plan they have made publicly available until they receive insight from the county health department. He did say the district is working on a few other plans in case the state says they cannot offer in-person learning.
“We remain flexible,” Holmes said at Tuesday’s board meeting. “I’m being intentionally vague because we have a couple of plans that we are working on.”
The Arizona Department of Education should have the metrics given to the county health department by Friday so the health department can tell each individual district if it’s safe to resume in-person instruction.
SVUSD Assistant Superintendent Terri Romo presented the numbers from the surveys parents filled out indicating how their enrolled child would attend school in the fall. She said a district total of 3,335 forms were completed and submitted from parents, representing all district sites.
Of the total number of forms filled out, 1,922 elementary and middle school students would attend traditional five-day a week school, 360 elementary and middle school students would do the hybrid option, 467 would do the flexible option and return to school when the parent feels comfortable and 586 students would complete the year online.
One of the board members asked if the 360 hybrid students included Buena High School, since they only had hybrid or distance learning as their options. Holmes said over 900 Buena students would do the hybrid option. When the Herald/Review asked about a discrepancy in the total number of forms presented and what was shared, Holmes and Romo confirmed 3,335 was the total for the district.
Based on the numbers presented at Tuesday’s board meeting, 3,182 students — which is more than half the district’s enrollment — need to step foot on a school campus based on the submitted forms. They will have to choose an alternative plan if the state or the county health department says schools cannot return to in-person learning.
In-person changes
More information was been sent to parents and students last week regarding the return to in-person learning for those who choose that option.
Students will be required to carry all materials they need in their backpacks since they will not have lockers at JCMS and Buena. Letters sent home to parents state that not using lockers will prevent students from gathering in the halls.
Physical Education locker rooms will also be closed to prevent gatherings. Students will not change for their PE classes. Buena principal Kristen Hale said PE activities “will be less strenuous” since students won’t have access to locker rooms and showers.
Breakfast and lunches will be available for students in a grab and go style. Students will be required to wear masks when collecting their food and until they reach their table. JCMS will have four lunch times this year in an effort to have as few students gathered and eating as possible.
Masks will be required at all SVUSD schools by student, staff and anyone who enters the building. Students who cannot wear a mask due to health concerns must have documentation submitted to the school nurse. Documentation will be assessed by the nurse, who will then advise the principal on the student.
All campuses will be closed during school hours. Parents will not be permitted on campus and will have to remain in their cars during drop off and pick up. Elementary students will be accompanied by staff from cars to their classrooms.
Student services
According to the Arizona Department of Education and executive order 2020-51 at least one school site needs to be open for students who do not have a place to go, whether it’s because parents have to work or they are in the foster care system.
“Schools should take steps to provide families and students access to necessary services on-site, such as:
• Services for students with disabilities whose free appropriate public education (FAPE) needs, as determined by individualized education program (IEP) teams, require in-person support and must be provided specially-designed instruction as soon as the student has started school, in accordance with the attending school calendar
• Meals that would otherwise be provided at school
• Paraprofessional support and access to internet and devices for distance learning instruction
• Medical and mental health services delivered by qualified healthcare providers
• Targeted support delivered by qualified educators for development of English language and literacy skills
• Teacher-led instruction and/or tutoring for a subset of academically at-risk students
• Supervision and academic support for young students who do not have a caregiver at home during school hours
• Targeted support for children in foster care, including family foster homes and congregate care settings
All districts have to have a building open for the same number of days a week they were open last year. SVUSD has to have a building open five days a week.
Holmes said updates will be continued to be provided when they have the necessary information.