FORT HUACHUCA — Surrounded by several sleek Gray Eagles — the U.S. Army’s unmanned aircraft systems — in a cavernous hangar at Libby Army Airfield, Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy and U.S. Sen. Martha McSally praised the commanders and soldiers at Fort Huachuca on Friday.
Sporting face masks along with Major General Laura Potter, Command Sgt. Major Warren Kelly Robinson and others, McCarthy and McSally toured the hangar and were given close-up views of the impressive aircraft parked inside.
McCarthy initially had planned on visiting the installation last December for the investiture of Linda Denno, the Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army for Southeast Arizona, but he had to cancel at the last minute.
Friday, as he took the podium after seeing the Gray Eagles in detail, the former soldier lauded the work being done at Fort Huachuca in the face of the coronavirus.
“Leadership has done a remarkable job,” said McCarthy, who was confirmed by the Senate in September 2019 and who served with Potter in Afghanistan in support of Operation Enduring Freedom.
He heaped praise on the “young men and women” at the installation and their readiness, especially during these challenging times.
McSally meanwhile, who served in the U.S. Air Force for 26 years and retired as a colonel, mentioned the various areas she visited at the post over the last couple of days and her admiration for the missions there, saying Fort Huachuca has “strength, innovation and resilience.”
“What we were able to see today is how Fort Huachuca continues to train...” McSally said. “So we’re ready to fight tonight. We are very proud of Fort Huachuca.”