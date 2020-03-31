REGION — “I’ve walked in their shoes before ... so I want to help.”
Josie Mincher, a 59-year-old retired nurse, aided people during the “HIV scare and all the animal viruses” that swept across the country years before the COVID-19, or coronavirus, pandemic. Now, the Elfrida resident continues to give back during these trying times by making masks for local hospitals and first responders.
“My main focus is our first-line people,” she said. “We need to protect our first line.”
Copper Queen Community Hospital (CQCH) in Bisbee and Canyon Vista Medical Center in Sierra Vista are both accepting donations of masks. However, Canyon Vista is only accepting disposable masks. According to CQCH Chief Public Relations Officer Jessica Ogiba, the Bisbee hospital is looking for 710 masks so they can give two to each employee, and so far approximately 360 have been donated.
Jennifer Behan, executive pastry chef for The Outside Inn, dropped off 100 masks on Monday to the Bisbee hospital on behalf of the restaurant, which hopes to open when restraints related to the pandemic are lifted. She said she saw the hospital’s ad on Facebook and decided she wanted to help.
“Our employees are extremely grateful for the face-mask donations,” Ogiba stated. “In these uncertain times, we have seen an outpouring of support, love and hope from our community. Every donation makes a difference!”
Once the goal is reached, CQCH will continue accepting donations and will make sure other local healthcare providers have masks.
Mincher said she started making masks after talking to someone with the Bisbee Fire Department, and with Bisbee Fire Chief George Castillo’s permission she made and donated roughly 50 masks for them.
She was then approached by Whetstone Fire to supply them with masks for when they are on duty.
Mincher delivered 50 to them before making a delivery of another 100 masks to Copper Queen Community Hospital in Bisbee on Friday.
“I’ve been sewing all my life,” she said. “I would make my scrubs and when I was a single parent I had to make my kids’ clothes because I couldn’t afford to buy them.”
Mincher said she intends to make another delivery to the Huachuca City Police Department and her local sheriff’s officers.
Mincher is just one of many seamstresses and community members putting their sewing skills to use to help others.
She mentioned how much of a help Bella Doench has been in making masks for the public so Mincher can focus on the bulk orders for the local first responders in Cochise County and Elfrida.
“It just ballooned,” Mincher said. “It’s not as big a mountain as I thought because everyone is helping out.”
Doench, a retired paramedic after 17 years, is now a local seamstress in Sierra Vista. But her background in helping people is motivating her to make masks for those in the community who want a mask to feel protected or need one because they have health conditions that make them more susceptible to the coronavirus.
“Most (masks) are going to normal people who have allergies, asthma or need one to feel safe,” Doench said. “(Sewing) is something I love to do and I love providing a service for people.”
She says she has a list of 400 people to give masks to who have made requests through her Facebook page “Bella’s Sewing Boutique.”
All three seamstresses have encountered a shortage of elastic to make their masks. Mincher ordered her most recent batch online after having a hard time finding some, while Behan used ribbon on some of the masks she made so they can be tied like surgical masks. The shortage won’t stop these ladies and others dedicated to the cause.
“As long as I have fabric and I can afford elastic, I’ll keep making them,” Mincher said. “It’s amazing how everyone jumped on the wagon.”