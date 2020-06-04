SIERRA VISTA — Two of the three people targeted by an 18-year-old man accused of shooting at them in a car told investigators they had tried to buy marijuana from the suspect before the skirmish occurred.
Joseph Ahrens sat in a courtroom in Cochise County Superior Court Wednesday charged with 22 felony counts that included attempted first-degree murder, endangerment, disorderly conduct, aggravated assault and tampering with evidence. His mother, Missy Talitan, stood outside.
The charges stem from a May 15 incident in which Sierra Vista police said Ahrens fired a .40 caliber handgun 10 times at a moving car at 7th Street and Busby Drive. Detectives said Ahrens — who was riding in another vehicle behind the moving car — intended to shoot at the three people. Police said two of the 10 bullets fired struck the white Chrysler the trio was riding in.
At least five other bullets struck two mobile homes at that intersection, investigators said. In one of the residences, a bullet whizzed by a 5-year-old girl who was playing in a back bedroom. Two other children — a 7-month-old boy and a 10-year-old girl — and the youngsters’ parents were inside the house, police said. The second mobile home was occupied by two adults and two children when it was hit by two bullets, police said. No one in the mobile homes was hurt.
The two-and-a-half-hour hearing Wednesday was held to determine whether there was probable cause to prosecute Ahrens. After listening to the testimony of detectives Josh Nicola and John Andela, Cochise County Superior Judge James Conlogue found probable cause to prosecute the Sierra Vista teen, whose mother stood outside the courtroom crying because she was not allowed to attend the hearing. Talitan said she had driven from San Diego to lend support to her son, but that did not sway Conlogue, who said he was following social distancing guidelines.
In his testimony, Nicola revealed that prior to the shooting two of the men had gone to a residence on Devonshire Drive to buy marijuana. The Devonshire house is where Ahrens was staying, according to police. When the men arrived at that house, a person they described as Ahrens emerged from the house. The victims never made it to the front door, Nicola said, and drove off.
“He (Ahrens) got in the back seat of a gold Dodge Stratus and told other people to follow them (the men),” Nicola said. “They said they knew who had shot at them, but they would not give me the name.”
The detective said the pair described Ahrens as the shooter. There was a third person in the back seat of the car that was shot at, detectives said.
Nicola said it’s still not clear what transpired between Ahrens and the pair who wanted to buy marijuana.
After police were tipped off about Ahrens, they went to the house on Devonshire Drive and spoke to him.
When interviewed by Andela, Ahrens admitted that he sold marijuana and that he had also sold his gun, Andela said.
“He said, ‘I sold it because I shot it,’ “ Andela said.
Ahrens also revealed that he has an anger problem, Andela said.
Ahrens’ next court date is set for June 15 before Cochise County Superior Judge Laura Cardinal.