SIERRA VISTA — City Hall's doors will not swing open this week and upcoming City Council meetings will still be held remotely at least until the middle of the month, city officials said Friday.
While Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey gave a partial green light to retail businesses to begin opening slowly starting Monday, the governor also extended the state's stay-at-home order until May 15.
Many of Sierra Vista's city employees have been working from home, and those who have been working at City Hall have been doing so behind locked doors because the public has not been allowed in. Most business has been conducted by telephone or email.
"Because the city is obligated to comply with the governor’s executive orders, city buildings will not be reopening this week," said city spokeswoman Judy Hector. "The 'Return Stronger' order only permits retail to partially reopen; city facilities are not classified as retail."
There will be a special City Council meeting Tuesday at 3 p.m. to discuss a "proposed substantial amendment" to the city's 2019 Annual Action Plan and the 2019-2023 Consolidated Plan. But Hector said that meeting, as well as the May 12 work session and May 14 city council meeting, will all be held remotely.
“Like many businesses, the city has continued to operate under these difficult circumstances,” Sierra Vista Mayor Rick Mueller said in a press release. “We have continued to provide public services to care for our city and our residents. Under executive orders from the governor’s office, staff who are able have been telecommuting and those who can’t telecommute are practicing safe social distancing while performing their jobs.”
Hector said city officials are monitoring information coming from Ducey's office, as well as assessing what's happening locally, in order to decide when to open City Hall.
"It is likely that distancing guidelines will be enacted where necessary to ensure the health and safety of the public and city staff," Hector said.
Anyone interested in attending the meetings virtually, can go to the city's website at: https://www.sierravistaaz.gov.
In the press release, the city "asks Sierra Vistans to continue sanitation efforts, to include frequent hand washing, maintain social distancing efforts, and wear a mask when in public to protect their neighbors."
“We remain optimistic that Sierra Vista’s economic activity can expand toward normal operations very soon,” Mueller said in the release. “But we must comply with orders issued by the state.”
The city is currently finalizing its plans to reopen its buildings and resume programs once doing so is allowed by either a new executive order or the expiration of current executive orders, according to the press release. Plans include physical distancing measures and additional sanitation stations, which will be installed as product becomes available.