SIERRA VISTA — City Hall was shut down to the public again on Thursday after officials learned that an employee’s sister was being tested for COVID-19 after becoming ill.
Mayor Rick Mueller said officials had just learned about the employee’s sibling on Thursday morning. Mueller announced the situation on a Facebook live appearance with the Sierra Vista Area Chamber of Commerce and Director Melany Edwards-Barton.
This is the second time in two months that personnel at City Hall have been directly affected by the coronavirus.
“We had to take a step back and close access to City Hall,” Mueller told Edwards-Barton. “We got news today that one of our City Hall employees, whose sister is very sick, is being tested for COVID-19 today.”
The mayor said some employees who have come in contact with the individual would be working from their homes as a precaution.
He said city officials would be awaiting the test results from the employee, as well as the employee’s family.
For now, residents can conduct business with the city via phone or online, Mueller said.
In late April, City Manager Chuck Potucek announced at a City Council work session that there was a “potential employee case positive” and that 29 other people had been sent home for a 14-day quarantine. Potucek told the Herald/Review that he could not reveal whether the employee had actually tested positive for the virus for privacy reasons.
Because of the employee’s status, three city buildings had to be shut down at the time, including the library, the Oscar Yrun Community Center and the Ethel H. Berger Center.
It’s not clear where the employee involved in the lated COVID-19 incident works, but Mueller said the person has access to several areas of the city.
City Hall reopened on May 18 after being closed since late March. Many staff members continued working inside the building, but there were also several who worked from their homes. City Council meetings and other public sessions were also held remotely.
Potucek had said at a recent work session that he expected most employees would return to City Hall and other city buildings, by early June. He had also mentioned that public meetings would resume at City Hall, as well.
“Choosing to operate with an abundance of caution, we are closing the lobbies of buildings that were open and postponing the reopening of other facilities so that we can keep staff and the public as safe as possible,” said Sierra Vista Mayor Rick Mueller in a press release.
Additional reopenings are now tentatively planned for June 15, including the Cove and Vista Transit Center, which had been set to reopen in limited capacity on Monday, June 1. Outdoor facilities recently reopened remain open for public use including City parks and sports facilities.
For the latest updates on city facilities, programs, and announcements concerning COVID-19, head to www.SierraVistaAZ.gov and click the link to the “Combating Coronavirus” webpage.