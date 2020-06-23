SIERRA VISTA — A mandate requiring the use of face masks in public could still become a reality, city officials said Tuesday.
After two city council members expressed concern at a work session that there is no plan in place to mandate the use of face masks in public if COVID-19 conditions worsen, Mayor Rick Mueller said he would work on implementing one.
In a message last week, Sierra Vista officials recommended wearings masks in public — especially when social distancing is not possible — but would not require it. The edict was issued after Gov. Doug Ducey left it up to cities and counties across the state to decide whether to mandate masks or not.
The concerns expressed Tuesday by council members Sarah Pacheco and Carolyn Umphrey came after City Manager Chuck Potucek gave the panel the latest information on the pandemic in Cochise County and Sierra Vista. Potucek said the two zip codes in the city — 85650 and 85635 — had 14 and 19 active cases, respectively.
Mueller said his mind could be changed regarding masks in public.
“I will try to make the best decision possible for the city,” Mueller said, after Pacheco raised alarm about the issue.
When Umphrey followed suit saying, “I would feel better if we had something planned,” the mayor said he would work on a plan with Potucek.
“I’m not stuck in one position,” he said.